Holy Cross Regional Catholic School in Lynchburg will permanently cease operations in June. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond’s Office of Catholic Schools made the announcement in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

“More than ever, we want our schools to flourish as they form and nurture our young people in the Catholic faith,” said the Most Rev. Barry C. Knestout, bishop of Richmond in the news release. “It is with sadness that we announce the closure of a Catholic school that has been part of our diocese for 140 years. I want to express my gratitude to the many teachers, staff, administrators and families for your service and dedication to Holy Cross and the support you have given and provided to the students. Please keep the Holy Cross Catholic School community in your prayers during this time.”

According to the release, for the last 17 years, Holy Cross Regional Catholic School’s enrollment has declined by 61 percent between the 2001/02 and 2019/20 academic years. The decreased enrollment has resulted in increased financial challenges.

