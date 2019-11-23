Tucked in the 1100 block of Federal Street sits a two-story brick house with an ornately trimmed front porch looking out over a quiet, dead end street.
That porch wasn’t the reason Justine and Chris Button decided to buy the house. And it wasn’t the hardwood floors or the claw foot tub.
The Buttons found themselves attracted to the Novell-Ivey-Perrow house because of its history.
The couple and their two children are history buffs and never thought they could afford to own a historic home that sheltered so many generations before them.
“We just love beautiful, old homes and to come to a place like Lynchburg where there is so much history. We’re just so lucky. And we’re handy — well, my husband is,” Justine said with a chuckle.
The house was built in 1816 and underwent expansion and renovation in 1874, Justine said.
One can tell where at least part of the “newer” potion of the house is — off the formal dining room is an exterior window looking out over the hallway to the downstairs bathroom.
Justine and Chris both are teachers working at Virginia Episcopal School, which requires them to live on campus. They use their historic home on weekends and special occasions and occasionally rent it out. Justine is from the New England area while her husband is from Detroit.
“We would never get to purchase something like this in the New England area because we’re educators,” she said.
The history Justine has been able to unearth on the house shows it was constructed by John Bullock in 1816 and owned by Capt. William Norvell in 1823. Norvell served as the president of the Bank of Virginia and was on the board of managers who brought the Lynchburg Charity School to the Hill City.
Thaddeus Ivey owned the house by 1850.
It became the home of Mrs. Mosby G. Perrow in the 1940s and 1950s. Her father was a Virginia lawyer and state senator representing Lynchburg. He became a champion for Virginia’s public schools and served as a key figure for Virginia’s abandonment of massive resistance to public school desegregation.
“I really love that,” she said. “I thought it was good juju. My husband … he was the one that needed more convincing so reading the history was a big part of helping him get to the place where it made sense.”
Another buyer had the house under contract before the Buttons but the deal fell through, paving the way for the family to have their piece of history.
Owning such an old home isn’t without challenges. On a recent rainy day, Justine opened the house to find a leak around one of the front windows on the first floor, the plaster turning to a soft putty from the moisture.
“If you’re living in old construction, it’s really, really hard and like I said, I just walked in and I see a wall that has an issue. I get that some people want new [construction] because they know it’s safe and there are not going to be issues with the house.”
The Buttons purchased the house in July of 2018 and while it was well-kept by prior owners there still was work to be done.
One of the major projects involved restoring some of the interior plaster work. The couple worked with a professional to restore walls, which turned into a larger project than they had anticipated.
“Walls were falling down and when we got into it, we realized we had to fix more,” she said. “We had a lot of plaster repair and foundation work so some of the bricks needed to be replaced. ...
“It’s an old home so every time you start something, you’re like, ‘Oh, what is that?’ ... That’s the beauty and the curse of owning an older home.”
And there’s the added cost of ripping into one project only to find some underlying thing that needs repair.
“Because it’s a historical home, things crack,” she said. “It’s a common thing, I think. The walls were just shocking how much needs to be done, so the plaster work was just massive.”
Button noted historic homes can be expensive to maintain and the couple still has projects to tackle but the work is gratifying.
“I love being a part of that, trying to keep these historical homes beautiful,” she said. “It’s a lot of work because if you don’t do the work early, it just gets worse and worse and worse.”
The couple gutted the downstairs bathroom and revamped it and enlarged and modernized the kitchen, adding stainless steel appliances and an island counter. The space available gave Justine what she needed to create a functional and elegant kitchen.
“I never thought I’d have a kitchen like this ever,” she said.
The 3,500-square-foot house has three full bathrooms and four bedrooms. The ceilings are 10 feet high and light streams into the home on a sunny day.
The floors are the original pine and oak, with narrow plank floors in some parts of the house and wide planks in others. The house has six fireplaces.
The home is painted a crisp, clean white and decorated with furniture Justine described as historic with a touch of modern.
In an upstairs bedroom, two trunks sit at the end of the beds, once used to haul the personal effects of the deceased. The trunks still have names inscribed on them.
A church pew lines the hall near the downstairs bathroom.
Closets are a challenge in a home that old. Button said a massive wardrobe in one of the upstairs bedrooms was left behind by a previous owner, which has helped out.
“I always like historical homes but the closet space is minimal,” she said. “I’m kind of a minimalist so I like that.”
The grand staircase was featured in a photo shoot for the company Moore & Giles’s Christmas catalog. It was decorated for the holidays with luggage piled artfully before it.
The beauty of a historic home for the Buttons is how it’s built to last through the generations. Of course with historic homes, there’s always more to do.
The side porch overlooking the fenced-in yard and garden is one of those tasks on the to-do list.
Justine likes to enjoy her coffee on that porch. This past summer, she pulled out a Slip-n-Slide for her children to barrel down the slope in the backyard, capturing videos of their wild rides.
Justine grew up a “Navy brat,” moving about every four years. Living in Lynchburg for nine years is the longest she’s ever stayed in one place. In that time, so much has changed in the heart of the Hill City.
“We can hear the concerts from our yard,” she said, referring to the live music in the summer at Riverfront Park. “We can walk to restaurants. The access to downtown is awesome. You can walk to everything so in the summer we would walk to all that, which is great.”
History coupled with potential drew the family to Federal Street, but Justine loves to see the revitalization work happening all around her home.
“I think just keeping up with the traditions and historical features and celebrating them instead of getting rid of them definitely means a lot to us,” she said. “We’re just always fascinated by the past. My husband, he’s a history major. He’s taught history for over 20 years, and to have something that we can live in and learn about is unique. We’re not fully living in it yet but we hope to one day.”
In the meantime, the Button family enjoys sharing their piece of Hill City history with others.
