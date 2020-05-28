Tucked just off the main thoroughfare in the town of Bedford is an antebellum mansion that has seen its fair share of history.
Historic Avenel now serves as an events venue run by a non-profit dedicated to preserving this piece of Bedford’s history. It takes its name from a character in the Sir Walter Scott novel “The Monastery” derived from the “White Lady of Avenel.”
The Federal and Greek Revival-style home once sat on about 70 acres, though now occupies a much smaller plot in Bedford, then known as Liberty.
This house’s claim on history comes shortly after the Civil War, when Confederate General Robert E. Lee greeted veterans in a solemn procession through its study. In recent years, it’s the spirits some believe still occupy Avenel that place it in the spotlight.
“The mystique of Avenel, one of the things Avenel is known for is the apparitions,” said Annette Kendall, vice president of Avenel’s board. “This place saw so much history.”
The two-story brick house with its wrap-around porch lined with rocking chairs is oriented toward the railroad tracks just a few blocks away. Bells hang beneath each ornately linteled window, once used to call the servants back to the house.
The large front entryway features the main staircase lit by an ornate chandelier ensconced by a medallion carved with tobacco leaves.
Off the main hall sits the dining room and front parlor. Behind is another parlor space and a study. A kitchen, carved from what once was a back porch, features a double oven and space for catering events.
The upper floor landing has outstanding acoustics, Kendall said, noting an a capella group singing in that chamber can be heard throughout the house even during a 150-person party.
The second floor consists of four bedrooms divided by a central hallway. One side was built to house the Burwell’s in-laws while the other served as guest space and room the family.
One of the more unique features of the home is its double staircase, with closets tucked beneath the steps. The stairs converge on the second floor into a central landing before two smaller sets diverge to serve the second floor.
“The double staircase was very unique,” Kendall said. “Mr. Burwell and his wife were the designers and architects. He was very ingenious.”
The walls of Avenel are about two feet thick, and made of solid brick. Transom windows above the interior doorways give light and air to the 16-foot-tall rooms.
“This size of it, the overall stature of the house,” Kendall said. “Everything is so magnificent, so grand.”
Built circa-1838, Avenel first served the family of William McCreery Burwell and his wife Frances Steptoe Burwell. The couple married in 1830 and the plantation was part of Frances’ dowry.
Burwell served in the Virginia House of Delegates and was instrumental in obtaining the first railroad in the Piedmont region, cutting through Avenel’s grounds.
In addition to their growing family, Frances Burwell’s widowed mother and brother also lived in Avenel.
“With William away for long periods, the plantation and four girls were supervised by Frances, who servants called ‘Ole Miss,’” according to family histories on display.
During the war, as legend had it, a Union soldier died on the grounds of Avenel, somewhere near the present-day parking area, Kendall said.
“The servants came and told Mrs. Burwell, ‘There’s a … Yankee soldier lying dead there. Let the crows have at him,’ and she said ‘Nothing doing. That’s somebody’s son,’ and had him buried on the property,” she said.
Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was a guest of the Burwells and visited the estate after the war to thank Frances Burwell for her hospitality in hosting Lee’s wife a few years earlier.
“The town saw this figure coming through, and this is in 1867, and the townspeople, of course, recognized him and followed him over,” Kendall said. “They wanted a party to celebrate, salute. He said no, but ‘I will receive the soldier, the veterans.’ He stood at the parlor and it is said his cup of tea was on that octagonal table when the soldiers would come in this door, shake his hand and exit that door in a solemn procession. Not a word was spoken.”
William Burwell left his wife and daughters and moved to New Orleans during Reconstruction.
“So she was left here during the Reconstruction time and wasn’t able to — who could in Reconstruction time much less an elderly lady — keep up a place like this,” Kendall said. “The servants were gone except for about four who stayed here until they passed. The place was in disrepair.”
Willaim Burwell later returned to Avenel on his deathbed in 1888.
“I think Mrs. Burwell must have been one heck of a lady because I wouldn’t have let him in the house, but she did and she spoke so admirably of him,” Kendall said. “But that’s what you did in the day.”
Frances died in 1899, and Avenel was inherited by the eldest daughter, Letitia “Lettie” McCreery Burwel; she remained on the estate until her death in 1905.
Lettie was engaged, but never married and spent her days writing and tending to her garden. She wrote “A Girls Life in Old Virginia Before the War,” published in 1895, documenting plantation life.
“Her diaries revealed a lady of spunk and strong opinions,” according to displays at Avenel.
Catherine “Kate” Steptoe Burwell Bowyer, was the second daughter born to the Burwells. She married Thomas M. Bowyer in 1859 and had one daughter. Bowyer served in the Old Dominion Rifles that drilled at Avenel in April 1861 and later served under Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. On July 18, 1863, after an engagement near Wytheville, he protected a wounded prisoner of war, Union Colonel William H. Powell. In early 1864, while riding with General Hunter on his June raid, Powell returned the favor by protecting Avenel and the Burwell family.
Kate returned to Avenel after her marriage failed; she died in 1899.
Mary Francis “Fanny” Burwell Breckinridge was born at Avenel in 1839. She married Capt. James Breckinridge in 1862 in the front parlor. Just a few months later, Fanny contracted Typhoid fever after visiting her husband at war. She died at Avenel in 1862; her husband was killed in action near Petersburg in 1865.
“In the day, you didn’t talk about the sad things,” Kendall said. “If you couldn’t say anything nice you didn’t say anything at all. … I have held ‘Our War,’ the diary. The last 10 pages have been scissor cut out. Lettie probably mourned the loss of her sister. She probably confessed of her sins and cut them out.”
The youngest daughter, Rosalie “Rosa” Burwell Todd, born in 1848, married Charles H. Todd at Avenel in 1865. Rosa wrote “Virginia Hospitality in the Fifties and Sixties” in 1910, recalling the visit by General Lee in 1867. She died in 1911.
The Burwells had one son, James Steptoe Burwell, who lived to be just 11 months old.
“Sadly, when Rosa, the surviving daughter, sold the estate to Mr. Ballard, she had been at war with Lettie,” Kendall said, noting the property changed hands in 1906. “The sisters are fighting there in court documents and you can see in her hand, Lettie is basically crying on paper, saying ‘why is my youngest sister doing this?’ She doesn’t understand why she wanted to do this bad break up of the family. Lettie either has a stroke of a heart attack in the middle of this and dies.”
The new owners of Avenel, James Winston Ballard and his wife, Margaret Theodosia McGhee Ballard, had six children: William Claiborne, Mary Lucille, Minnie Sale Ballard Hopkins, Henderson Suter, Lillian “Peggy” Jones, and James “Wink” Winston Jr.
James Ballard died in 1934 and his widow, Margaret, died in 1965 at age 100.
Peggy, born in 1899, was the last to live in the house before it became the property of the Historic Avenel Foundation in 1985. Peggy married Harry Maupin in the parlor of Avenel in 1924 and the couple had one son.
“My daddy bought the house in 1906 when I was seven years old. It was like a wilderness — everything grown up — briars and growth all around. No other homes were close by. We had no electricity. We used oil lamps and a well pump for water,” Peggy had told the foundation.
Peggy died in 2002, just 17 days shy of her 103 birthday.
Over its 183-year history, Avenel bore witness to its fair share of sorrows, Kendall said. Some believe the ghosts of that past still reside in the mansion and Kendall calls them benevolent caretakers.
Paintings and photographs on the walls give glimpses into the two families who called Avenel home. In the dining room, a striking portrait of Frances Burwell hangs over the mantle.
“They got married 1830, that is period framework and attire so we like to say, it’s romantic too, that it’s probably a bridal portrait,” Kendall said, before pointing out a smaller portrait nearby, also of Frances Burwell.
“This is a portrait done by her uncle when she was the matriarch of Avenel, she’s a little more careworn there, but still striking.”
A photograph on the wall of what likely was William Burwell’s study shows Avenel during the Reconstruction era. The house looks weather-worn and Frances Burwell can be seen on the porch wringing her hands.
A nearby photograph shows the Ballard family shortly after they moved into Avenel, reflecting a young Peggy in the center. Another shows Peggy as an old woman is displayed near a photograph that some say shows Peggy still watches over Avenel. Taken just after her graveside service, the photo depicts the front of the house with a ghostly image of what looks like Peggy imposed over it. Kendall said the photograph was the second of two shot with 35 mm film; the first shows no such image.
Before her death, Peggy recalled “apparitions that she saw and her mother saw and they lived with, they called her the white lady because she had a parasol in her hand and veil over her face and is all in white.”
Some speculate the lady to be Ole Miss, others think it’s Lettie, but Kendall thinks it’s Franny, the young bride.
The foundation has been working to find images of all the Burwell daughters but, as of yet, none have surfaced of Lettie or Franny.
The foundation is run by an all-volunteer board of directors who maintain the historic home.
According to a 1987 edition of The Roanoke Times, the home cost $565,000 to purchase and restore. Of course, more resources have been devoted to its continued life since.
The 2011 earthquake caused the rear wall of Avenel to move more than an inch and in the years that followed the damage escalated.
The Greater Lynchburg Community Trust provided a grant last year to repair the rear wall and the foundation contracted with an historic mason to remove each brick in the back wall, document it and then rebuild it.
The five chimneys rising from the house all are leaking and in need of repair. Kendall said she is in the process of writing grants to help fund the work and once repaired, painting will begin.
“It’s always, as you can imagine with a place this large, there’s always something to do,” Kendall said. “This is a centerpiece for the community. … It’s been a labor of love.”
Avenel is listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places. It can be rented for event space, and bills itself as affordable elegance for weddings and other celebrations. For more information, visit www.historicavenel.com.
PHOTOS: History and mystery surround antebellum mansion
Tucked just off the main thoroughfare in the town of Bedford is an antebellum mansion that has seen its fair share of history.
IMG_0877.jpg
IMG_0887.jpg
IMG_0894.jpg
IMG_0895.jpg
IMG_0903.jpg
IMG_0911.jpg
IMG_0913.jpg
IMG_0918.jpg
IMG_0919.jpg
IMG_0922.jpg
IMG_0924.jpg
IMG_0927.jpg
IMG_0930.jpg
IMG_0933.jpg
IMG_0935.jpg
IMG_0937.jpg
IMG_0943.jpg
IMG_0946.jpg
IMG_0947.jpg
IMG_0948.jpg
IMG_0950.jpg
IMG_0952.jpg
IMG_0954.jpg
IMG_0968.jpg
IMG_0969.jpg
IMG_0975.jpg
IMG_0980.jpg
IMG_0981.jpg
IMG_0985.jpg
IMG_0988.jpg
IMG_0990.jpg
IMG_0991.jpg
IMG_0997.jpg
IMG_1003.jpg
IMG_1006.jpg
IMG_1012.jpg
IMG_1024.jpg
IMG_1031.jpg
IMG_1035.jpg
IMG_1049.jpg
IMG_1056.jpg
IMG_1059.jpg
IMG_1062.jpg
IMG_1069.jpg
IMG_1078.jpg
IMG_1089.jpg
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE ~~
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.