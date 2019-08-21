Entering Clover Hill Village is like stepping back into the 1800s. Beyond a rough-hewn wooden fence, a dirt path travels from a general store to a white slatted chapel at the end of the road.
On a still August morning, it was almost a perfect two century time lapse, and only the faint sound of country music from a beat-up radio and the red Ford pickup backed up against the 1830 Martin/Grady family log cabin could break the spell.
For the first time in 25 years, the five-acre re-creation of the Civil War surrender grounds is undergoing major renovations.
Owned and operated by the Appomattox County Historical Society, the Clover Hill Village has about 10 structures, most of which are original 19th century buildings reconstructed on the property. Unaffiliated with the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park, "Clover Hill" was the original name of the village that would later change its name to "Appomattox Court House."
In the 1970s, the land that now houses Clover Hill Village was donated to the historical society to recreate a Civil War-era village for educational purposes.
Drew Skiff, owner of Southern Yankee Innovations, has been working on the property since March, stealing hours in between his full-time job as a Virginia State Trooper.
"Somebody needed to do it," Skiff said. Almost every building on the property is getting some sort of work done — from replacing rotting logs and siding to getting new roofs or a fresh coat of paint. "I don't think there's ever such a thing as done. But we can get caught up."
On a mid-August morning, Skiff and Gene Rasmussen, who works on projects for Southern Yankee Innovations, were replacing the windows in the Martin Cabin. Dating back to 1830, the cabin was reconstructed at Clover Hill in 1994, and though virtually only one room, was once home to 12 children.
While they screwed in a new window frame, Skiff pointed to a fresh log in the cabin walls, where earlier in the month they had jacked up the cabin and replaced the rotting wood, some of it more than 150 years old.
Skiff said the trick is to keep everything "old and authentic." They try to use similar materials and looks. Though the new log is from Brookneal; the chestnut oak wood matches that of the original structure.
It's calming work, Skiff said. And since all the buildings aren't the same, he and his team have to figure out much of the work as they go.
"There's no one way to do anything," Skiff said. "You're saving a part of history."
Rasmussen added that the work is important to keep the history of Appomattox alive. Though Appomattox Court House National Historical Park offers a specific view of the historic Civil War surrender, Clover Hill Village focuses more on everyday life in the 1800s.
With living history tours and a fully functional blacksmith shop, it gives visitors a snapshot of Civil War-era life.
"It all just fell into place," Rasmussen said. "It's been neglected for a while. This keeps it historic and period correct."
They began renovations with the Wesley Chapel. Built in 1828, it's one of the oldest churches in Appomattox County. It has original pews, podium, communion rail and oil burning-chandeliers. It also has a working pump organ.
When they started in March, they replaced siding on the church, the original wood chewed apart by termites, ants and natural weathering, and another contractor sandblasted and repainted the building. Skiff said it's nice to look at while they work, a reminder of how far they've already come.
Tom Adams, president of the Appomattox Historical Society, said they hope to start advertising the church as a wedding venue.
The church was the first structure to be moved to the property in 1991. They added other buildings little by little, like a schoolhouse and Civil War winter quarters, disassembled at sites around the county and brought to their new home at Clover Hill.
Adams said the church was originally located in the path of a tornado, and if it wasn't moved to its new location it would have been destroyed. It's something like fate that the church ended up at Clover Hill, and Adams said you can find Civil War soldiers' initials still carved in the wooden pews.
Aside from the general store, which is a reproduction of the Vermillion store in Appomattox that no longer exists, all the buildings are original, said Adams.
Clover Hill is open on the weekends to schoolchildren and tourists, where Adams said they'll see about 15 to 25 people a week. Its biggest draw is its Appomattox Oyster and Seafood Festival and the Clover Hill Village Wine Festival, which draw thousands to the area.
Already, Adams estimates the renovations have cost about $50,000 — with the chapel alone costing around $20,000, the school renovations around $10,000 and the cabin at about $12,000 to $15,000.
Adams said the winter quarters repairs, their next project, has walls that need to be re-chinked and wooden shingles that need to be replaced. He expects the project to run anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000.
All renovations are funded by donation or revenue from its festivals. Adams said the historical society has been running fundraisers for the last seven years.
"It's a great little educational village," Adams said. "It's our living history center."
Adams said they hope to have all renovations finished by the end of the year.