Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TREES MAY BE MORE SUSCEPTIBLE TO BEING BLOWN DOWN DUE TO HIGHLY SATURATES SOIL, EVEN WITH WINDS GUSTS WELL BELOW 45 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&