BEDFORD — In 1970, the Bedford County School Board voted to change the name of Susie G. Gibson High School — the first new high school for black students in Bedford County — to the Bedford Education Center, despite protest from Bedford County residents.
On Thursday, 50 years later, the Bedford County School Board voted to reinstate the name of the educator the school originally honored.
"I think this is an opportunity for the school board to right a historical wrong," District 2 school board representative Jason Johnson said Thursday. "I have supported this since I first heard about it."
The school board on Thursday unanimously voted to once again include Gibson's name at the Bedford Science and Technology Center at 600 Edmund St. Members of the Susie G. Gibson Alumni Association petitioned the board during its meeting Thursday to have Gibson's name reinstated at the facility.
"You can call it the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center, you can call it the Susie G. Gibson Career Education Center," said Pat Houge, a member of the school's alumni association. "Just as long as the name Susie G. Gibson is back up there."
More than 100 people attended Thursday's meeting to support the request from the alumni group, dozens of whom were graduates of the historically black high school and dozens more who attended the school after Bedford County was fully integrated.
"I was in the first class that attended the school after segregation," District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson said Thursday. "I think this is great what they are doing here tonight."
The former Susie G. Gibson High School — now the Bedford Science and Technology Center — opened in the fall of 1954 and was an all-black school for 15 years until the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare ordered Bedford County to fully integrate its school system. The school originally was named for Gibson, who was Bedford County’s supervisor of African American education from 1926 until her death 22 years later.
During her 22 years as Bedford County’s supervisor of African American education, Gibson traveled Bedford County to teach and mentor the division’s black students, Houge said.
“She was the bridge between colored and white people in Bedford County during her lifetime” Houge said. “And she was respected in the community by both blacks and whites.”
Houge said the school was "proudly named" after Gibson to honor her accomplishments during her career.
"When that school was built, only seven schools in Virginia were named after women," Houge said. "Susie B. Gibson was one of those women and she was the only African American woman on that list."
In 1970, Susie G. Gibson High School was changed into the Bedford Educational Center and later renamed the Bedford Science and Technology Center.
In December, Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources approved a historical marker for the school that will be placed later this year. Randy Jones, public information officer for the department, said the marker is the first in Bedford County honoring African American history.
"Fifty years ago this month, people came to the Bedford County School Board and asked that the name of this school not be changed," Houge said. "Fifty years later, we ask that you change it back. I can't think of a better way to celebrate the historic marker honoring this school than to have the school's original name brought back."
District 5 school board representative Georgia Hairston made a motion during the meeting to allow the school board to take immediate action on the issue and then made a subsequent motion to again name the school for Gibson. Both motions were unanimously approved by the board and received a standing ovation from the people in attendance.
Rosa Carson — a member of the school's alumni association — said Thursday's action by the school board was "a long time coming."
"I'm so excited that the name is being changed," Carson said. "We have been talking about this for the past five years but really got the ball roiling about six months ago. This is just wonderful."
June Mosley — another of the school's alumni — agreed.
"I graduated in the Class of 1970 ... the last class at Susie G. Gibons," Mosley said. "This is wonderful. Once again there will be a school up on the hill that bears the name Susie G. Gibson."
