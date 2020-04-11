Between the cleaning, trying to fit pieces of her puzzle together and occasionally watching TV, Norma Glass fills her time with phone calls.
As she and friends connect about their lives, disappointment occasionally creeps in. The coronavirus pandemic, of course, has kept them and others away from the things they enjoy. So from time to time, their phone conversations turn to one thing they miss now especially.
“We bemoan the fact that we don’t have baseball,” said Glass, who this week became one of hundreds of thousands of Minor League Baseball fans who won’t get to see their teams in action.
Major League Baseball was set to start more than two weeks ago, before COVID-19 brought the sports world to a halt. Last Thursday, Minor League Baseball joined the club when its Opening Day went by without a single pitch. The MiLB is on hold now, too.
Officials with the minor leagues have said they were hopeful for a June start date, but Lynchburg Hillcats assistant general manager Matt Klein said last week that July seems more plausible.
The Hillcats were supposed to have their home opener Monday. Glass had planned to make her way to the ballpark to watch her favorite team.
Instead, she’ll be at her home.
“Still be stuck in the house, I guess,” she said of her now-altered plans. “Just be staying at home wishing I was out there. But it is what it is.”
Glass has been a season ticket holder since 1964 and has always filled her summers with Lynchburg baseball. Now in her 70s, she’s just as loud as ever cheering on the Hillcats, a Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. But for at least the next couple months, she won’t have that opportunity.
“I just can’t imagine a season without going to the ball games and sitting with the people I’ve been sitting with for years and years and cheering for the Hillcats,” she said.
Bank of the James Stadium, what City Stadium is now called, will be quiet. No fans milling about the concourse. No popcorn smells wafting through the air. No crack of the bat echoing across the park.
Eerily quiet, too, is the Sul household. Normally at this time, Albert and Lynnette Sul, who serve as a Hillcats host family, would be helping up to eight players get acclimated to Lynchburg. Their home would be filled with players dancing to loud music before heading to the ballpark, talking with family and friends via FaceTime, or making themselves at home as they cook in the kitchen.
Without baseball, and the trips to see their adopted family members on the diamond and in the dugout, the Suls feel like empty-nesters again.
“It’s something we definitely will miss because it’s become such a part of our lives,” Albert Sul said. “We have such an emotional attachment to not just the players but the whole season and the team.”
According to Klein, this new norm will be in place for the foreseeable future — however long that may be. The Hillcats, like other athletic organizations, are “at the mercy of the virus,” he said.
If there is a season, “there’s a number of options” for games, Klein added. There has been talk of extending the season that normally ends in early September into October. Teams in the Carolina League, of which Lynchburg is a part, also have considered scheduling doubleheaders to get as many of the normal 140 games in as possible.
There are challenges with such options, of course.
Scheduling doubleheaders regularly could tax players, particularly pitchers, and completely change how rotations look.
And extending the season into the fall could create some issues with the high school football season, as E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools both play home games at the football stadium that is immediately adjacent to the baseball field.
The baseball club faces other concerns as a result of the pandemic, too. Fans and players are missing out on baseball, but COVID-19 also has caused financial and other issues for the organization itself.
Staff will have to get creative when scheduling promotions, for example — though Klein promised fan-favorite events like fireworks nights and an Autism Awareness night would remain. The organization plans to honor essential workers — like truck drivers and medical professionals — who’ve responded to the pandemic during the season, too.
Front office staff also are working to figure out how to get gameday operations personnel in place, Klein said, explaining they’re looking at conducting online job fairs and Zoom interviews with people seeking out hourly positions, like concessions workers.
The Hillcats already had hired some of those workers before things came to a standstill, Klein said, adding once an “all-clear” has been issued and MiLB has decided to start the season, it could take one to two weeks to get all the logistics worked out and the stadium ready for fans.
Losing more than two months — at the very least — of ticket sales, along with the revenue the club takes in from concessions, certainly will impact the Hillcats’ bottom line, Klein said. But there is some good news: As of late last week, no sponsors had backed out of their commitments.
There is not a full picture yet of how different things will look for the Hillcats as they play the waiting game, but for now, staffers are trying to stay positive.
Once things get better, Klein hopes fans will flock to the stadium.
“Our fans want it just as bad as us,” he said. “I think hopefully when this does all resolve itself, they’re gonna come out in droves.”
Maura Sheridan, the Hillcats’ new radio broadcaster — and the first female broadcaster in organization history — is staying upbeat, too.
“Whatever happens, I think we’ll all be fine,” she said.
Sheridan hasn’t made her way to Lynchburg yet, opting to stay in her home state of Vermont until the crisis is resolved, but still is working on keeping fans involved.
She’s hoping to help fans get to know players in the Indians organization, posting to social media some interviews she’s done with past Hillcats players, like Nolan Jones — a 2019 MLB Futures Game selection who started last season in Lynchburg before being promoted to Double-A Akron.
She and the Hillcats also are putting on a virtual “Hillcats at Home” Opening Day on Monday. As part of the festivities, they will host an online Happy Hour via Zoom, where fans can interact with staff, and conduct a raffle that will support Lynchburg organizations. Fans also can join in on the camaraderie by posting videos of them singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and can submit video clips of their at-home activities for a chance to have Sheridan provide the voiceover play-by-play.
“Just going to have fun with it,” Sheridan said.
The Hillcats, now, are “just hoping for something” when it comes to playing this season. “We’re all ready to roll with whatever that is,” Sheridan said.
If the stadium does open for baseball again this year, one thing’s for sure: You won’t hear any objections from the staff or Hillcats faithful.
“I know we’re never going to complain about doubleheaders or tarp pulls,” Sheridan joked. “Especially for the first couple of weeks, I think we’ll be really thankful that it’s happening and we get to [enjoy] baseball again.”
As she waits for the chance to get out of the house again, Glass talked about how lucky she believes Lynchburg area residents and visitors are to have a minor league squad. Many other cities likely envy what Lynchburg has, she said, and she certainly is longing for the chance to see her team in action.
Should baseball begin again in the Hill City, you can find Glass in her same spot, in the section she's called home for years, hollering between pitches and after exciting plays.
When baseball is back, life for Glass will move back toward the norm.
“I’ll be relieved,” she said.
