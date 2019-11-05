Nelson County has spoken, and Sheriff David Hill will hold onto his badge and title for another four years.

Hill, an independent, garnered 3,288 votes, while challenger Daniel Jones, a Republican, earned 2,680.

Hill said he was “tickled” by the results but said there is always room for improvement.

“I’m humbled. It’s an honor and privilege to continue to serve,” Hill said.

Out of the 10 total precincts, Hill lost only Schuyler.

“The work continues. There are lots of long term goals to achieve,” Hill said.

Jones didn’t return a request for comment.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County. Reach her at (434) 385-5524 or econway@newsadvance.com.

