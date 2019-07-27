Lynchburg is gearing up to host the biennial State Games of America this upcoming week, an Olympic-style competition expected to attract 15,000 athletes to the campus of Liberty University to compete in 45 amateur sporting events over the course of seven days.
Hotels in Lynchburg and the surrounding area were sold out Thursday and LU dorms were at full capacity, said Diane Williams, marketing director with Virginia Amateur Sports.
The city has worked to block off rooms in places as far as Farmville, Gretna and Christiansburg.
“We’re excited about the numbers that are coming in and we’re also excited about where everybody is coming in from — not just other states, but other countries as well,” said Amanda Mangum, the games director for Virginia Amateur Sports, which runs the State Games of America. “That’s just super exciting.”
The SGA quietly began Saturday with equestrian, the 5K road race and adult slow pitch softball, and resumes Monday with pickleball.
The games pick up in earnest Wednesday with figure skating and racquetball. Figure skating is expected to draw more than 700 competitors, according to Mangum, and is split between two venues: the LaHaye Ice Center and the Lancerlot Sports Complex in Vinton. Lancerlot is scheduled to be used Thursday and Friday, and LaHaye hosts events throughout the week.
“We knew it would be big, but definitely not that big,” Mangum said. “It’s a great issue to have, and we’ll be ready for them, absolutely.”
Virginia Amateur Sports estimated in late 2016 the SGA could bring an expected economic impact of $8 million to $10 million to the region.
The 2017 State Games of America in Grand Rapids, Michigan, drew 12,000 athletes and 25,000 attendees for 48 sports in 60 events at 35 venues, according to The Grand Rapids Press.
The West Michigan Sports Commission told the newspaper an estimated $10 million was generated in direct visitor spending, and 5,500 hotel rooms at 30 hotels were filled during the biennial event.
Lisa Meriwether, tourism sales manager for the Lynchburg Office of Economic Development and Tourism, said being awarded the 2019 State Games of America was a significant accomplishment and an example of how the the city and university worked together for the success of the event and the economic benefit of the community.
"Hosting the State Games of America is an honor," she said. "We will be able to showcase our city, its facilities and local attractions, generate civic pride through volunteer opportunities, attract national and local media coverage, and earn the respect of sports enthusiasts nationwide by demonstrating our community's ability to host a national level multi-sports festival."
Meriwether said the city has held training meetings where it has invited lodging partners, local attractions and restaurants to understand what the week will look like and how they can accommodate the guests from all over the nation.
She said tips included opening earlier to serve breakfast, stocking up on extra supplies and food ingredients as well as ensuring there is ample staff especially during the weekend.
"We want to make sure visitors get what they need, are well fueled and are out there doing their thing," she said.
She said the event is bigger than anything the city has dealt with and anticipates it to generate far more than the Virginia Commonwealth Games, which brought in about $2.5 million to the area.
"This will be fabulous and phenomenal and we're laying out the red carpet," she said.
The majority of the events kick off Friday and conclude Sunday.
Forty-three of the 45 events scheduled for Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 4, are being held in the Lynchburg area. Pickleball, which Mangum said has drawn more than 300 participants, begins Monday and runs through Thursday at LU’s LaHaye Fitness & Recreation Center.
The LaHaye Center will be utilized throughout the entire week with pickleball, racquetball and basketball, and the indoor track & field complex hosts wrestling, judo, jujitsu, ninja challenge and taekwondo during the final three days.
“It’s been a huge puzzle — kind of like how I describe it — [and] we’re moving and fitting different things, turning different venues around to get ready for the next set of sports,” Mangum said. “For example, pickleball will be running out of LaHaye Monday through Thursday, then it will be flipped around to start basketball there Friday through Sunday. The indoor track, for example, will be running ninja camp and training play Wednesday through Friday, and then Friday will also be wrestling in there. That will flip around Saturday with the actual ninja challenge event will be in there, as well as judo and jujitsu. And then flipping around again on Sunday, we’ll be running tae kwon do out of that facility. All of those events out of one facility.”
Liberty is slated to host the majority of the events (31), and the only two events not held in Lynchburg are bowling at the New River Valley Superbowl in Christiansburg and gymnastics at the Roanoke Academy of Gymnastics.
“Virginia Amateur Sports — Dan Foutz and his team — have a considerable number of staff involved here. They’ll be working all the different events,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said. “ … It will be an event that will stretch our ability to host. We’ll certainly do everything to put our best foot forward.”
Mangum said athletes and participants are encouraged to park in the bigger lots on campus and utilize the shuttles to get to their respective venues. Food trucks and concessions will be available throughout the week.
“The whole concept is you can come in, park and you’ve got food here throughout the weekend,” she said. “As soon as you get here, you can play your event, you can eat here, you wouldn’t have to leave and come in and out all day long to have to worry about that parking.”
Temperatures are predicted to reach into the upper 80s this week; Mangum said measures are in place to monitor the heat index and ensure the safety of the athletes, officials and spectators.
“Angie Witt [the club sports athletic training coordinator at Liberty University] is our medical coordinator. She’s found trainers from all over. We even have a doctor from Liberty who will be on site,” Mangum said. “We also have a weather policy that includes heat and humidity, so we will be monitoring that and making sure we’re staying in the right zones for safety. I coordinate with her and she coordinates with all her trainers at all the sites all around just to make sure we’re staying safe.”
She said VAS is in need of more volunteers to assist with the number of games on campus and encouraged to fill out the volunteer form on the organization’s website, commonwealthgames.org.
“It’s one of those things where we can never have too many,” Mangum said.
Foutz said getting volunteers in the beginning was slow going but has picked up in the past few days. Volunteers will need to pass a background check which takes a minimum of 48 hours to get back, he said.
He said there is a big need for volunteers for the swimming and track and field events. As of Friday there were about 500 volunteers signed up to help over the course of the week-long event but he could use between 40 and 50 more volunteers.
Area restaurants are pitching in as well.
Buffalo Wild Wings is partnering with the event and will be selling food at the Tailgate Party Aug. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Chick-fil-A, on Wards Road will be making 2,500 sandwiches for the party; and Jersey Mike's Subs will be donating food for the medical teams and volunteers, Williams said.
(Staff writer Rachael Smith contributed.)