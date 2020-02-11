Longtime Councilman Jeff Helgeson is seeking reelection to a fifth term on Lynchburg City Council.
Helgeson, a self-described conservative who is backed by the local Republican Party, has represented Ward III on City Council since 2004.
Helgeson, 54, graduated from Liberty University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He also has master’s degrees in business administration and financial services.
A financial planner by trade, Helgeson is the owner of Executive Financial Services. Before his election to council, he served on the Lynchburg Planning Commission from 1997 to 1999.
In previous campaigns, Helgeson emphasized his opposition to increased real estate taxes and his record protecting city homeowners from unnecessary new developments as reasons to back his reelection.
Helgeson is a vocal supporter of gun rights. Last month, he authored a resolution declaring Lynchburg a Second Amendment sanctuary city, but the proposal failed when city council voted it down despite support from hundreds of residents.
According to campaign finance reports filed last month, Helgeson has more than $11,000 in cash on hand. The election will be held Tuesday, May 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.