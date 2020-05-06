After serving as Appomattox mayor for six terms, Paul Harvey is stepping down as mayor and running for a town council seat in the upcoming election.
Having held the mayoral position since 2008, Harvey, 68, said he is ready to help community projects move along as more than a tiebreaker, and hopes to support the completion and continuation of town projects.
Among his priorities, Harvey cites the renovation and restoration of the historic train depot in downtown Appomattox, as well as ongoing water and sewer projects meant to improve aging infrastructure.
Harvey said the town is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to address issues on the town corridor of Lee Grant Avenue. They hope to complete improvements, like widening the road, in the next several years.
Harvey has a family dentistry practice in downtown Appomattox, and said he considers himself an Appomattox native.
“I think it’s important we continue to do the right things for the community and citizens and try to spend the tax money wisely,” Harvey said. “We need to get out there and do some of these projects and get them completed.”
In the last 12 years, Harvey said he is proud of all the town has accomplished in conjunction with town staff and public works — such as upgrades to the Kiddie Park on Hunter Street and the current project to shut down a 70-year-old trickling filter plant on the south side of town, off Church Street.
According to county registrar Sabrina Smith, Harvey has filed all of his paperwork and qualified for candidacy. All six town council seats, filled every two years, are on the ballot in the May 19 election.
