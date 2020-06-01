A woman kayaking on the James River in Rockbridge County died Sunday after her kayak overturned in swift-moving water.
According to Stephen Ritchie, a conservation police officer with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the woman, 29-year-old Holly Padgett, of Harrisonburg, had a life jacket in her possession but was not wearing it at the time her vessel overturned Sunday afternoon near Balcony Falls. She was part of a group of three people pulled from the water. The other individuals did not suffer serious injuries.
People nearby witnessed the event and attempted to give Padgett CPR before rescuers arrived approximately 30 minutes later. Padgett was later declared dead at the hospital.
The river was not at flood stage Sunday, Ritchie said, but was above normal levels and featured fast, powerful rapids. The area around Balcony Falls, he noted, can become extremely dangerous because of the combination of fast-moving and powerful water and covered and exposed rocks. Several additional kayakers overturned, he said, and did not suffer serious injuries.
