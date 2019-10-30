Bedford County officials spent much of Wednesday confirming that Halloween would indeed be celebrated on Oct. 31 following what it called an "unfortunate series of events."
According to Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss a fake flyer circulating on Facebook declaring that Bedford had moved Halloween to a later date because of weather -- and was then shared across media platforms -- led to widespread confusion.
Hiss said the flyer featured the logo of the Bedford County Department of Tourism & Welcome Center.
In a statement issued Wednesday Hiss said, "Through an unfortunate series of events, originating on social media (Facebook), and further communicated by local media outlets, a fake and inaccurate announcement was made stating that Trick or Treat is rescheduled for November 2nd. This information is completely false and has created confusion within our community. Bedford County is not rescheduling Trick or Treat for another day and would not to do so except in extreme circumstances when the public’s safety is actually at risk. Secondly, there are no official Halloween events hosted by Bedford County, so there is nothing to reschedule. With rain forecast to occur, parents are encouraged to plan accordingly."
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office also tried to clear things up with a Facebook message.
"We wanted to share this information with you all due to it creating some confusion this morning after it was reported that Bedford County had moved Halloween to Saturday night due to the anticipated weather," the post said. "This is not accurate. There are no official Halloween events hosted by Bedford County and therefore, there is nothing to move."
After numerous calls from confused residents the town of Bedford also issued a statement on its Facebook page.
"To address the rumors that are going around.... Halloween is not a Town holiday and the Town is not responsible for dates for trick or treating," the post said. "Our involvement relates to the role of Town Police, which is to ensure the safety of our citizens in conjunction with any activity — and they are always prepared to do so. Have a good day!"
At the end of the day Bedford County school principals were still busy issuing emails notifying families that "Halloween is Oct. 31."
