After a decade of operation, Gus the Learning Bus will be off the road for the start of the school year while it undergoes major renovations, hoping to make a grand return after a full-body overhaul.
Gus the Bus is a mobile classroom dedicated to bridging the gap between homes and schools and providing a classroom setting for children up to 5 years old to read, learn and have fun.
Currently operated through United Way's Smart Beginnings Central Virginia program, Gus the Bus partners with Campbell County Public Schools, Amherst County Public Schools and various events in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties to bring early-education programming to underserved areas.
Smart Beginnings is retiring the original Gus, a 1987 International Harvester school bus with high mileage and increasingly severe mechanical issues. As repairs grew more costly, Smart Beginnings purchased a new bus from Lynchburg City Schools at a discounted price.
Now, the community is coming together to renovate the newly acquired 2000 Freight Liner, converting the bright yellow school bus into the iconic red and white mobile classroom.
Gus is getting his makeover at Maddox and Sons Auto Services in Evington, where the family business and a fleet of volunteers are working to get the new Gus back on the road.
"We're very excited about it," said Crystal Maddox, secretary and treasurer at the auto shop. "The guys we have here are a young group; they're kind of visionaries. They enjoy the fabrication, they enjoy the creativity side of things and really like doing something new and different. They're really excited about being able to take a blank slate and make it into something."
The bus was parked outside of a bay at Maddox and Sons on Wednesday morning. Osie Fowler was stripping tape off of the side of bus, preparing it for its first coat of black epoxy primer. Fowler is retired, but he's always happy to lend a hand, especially for a project to help children in the community.
Having removed all the seats and worked out dents and dings in the metal hull, they are ready to sand down the body and paint, and hope to get the bus back on the road in about three months.
The emptied-out interior still has children's names pasted above the windows, forgotten sweatshirts and gloves piled by the driver's seat.
"What you picture riding as a child is exactly what you see on the inside right now," Crystal Maddox said. It even smells like the school buses she remembers.
With new shelving, flooring and LED lights on the way, the classic old-school bus is ready for a full revamp.
Crystal Maddox said they have been calling in favors from around the community — with different partners helping with HVAC and electrical and donations of supplies and materials. She said they put a call out to local artists in the community to prepare murals for the body and interior of the bus.
"It's like a big family," Crystal Maddox said of the community involvement. "We want a new and improved Gus."
The old Gus is in the process of being broken down, so the salvageable materials can become a part of the new life of the program.
“We’re going to do something a little more creative than the other bus, not just red and white," said Ryan Maddox, Crystal's son and one of the designers of the project. “We’re trying to collaborate on a bunch of ideas.”
He said they want to add more graphics, like a wrap around the body of the bus, and were excited to take on a more creative fixer-upper.
“It’s supposed to make learning fun," Crystal Maddox said. "Kids are supposed to get on there and learn, have fun and play, and use their imagination.”
Kimberly Maddox, quality and transition coordinator for Smart Beginnings — no relation to the Maddox family of Maddox and Sons — said they are not yet sure how much the project will cost. They have launched a GoFundMe page for the renovation to help with major equipment that needs to be replaced or purchased, as well as any of the learning materials that need to be replaced.
Kimberly Maddox said they hope to raise $20,000 to keep the program running.
During the school year, a typical stop saw 10 to 15 children, while the summer stops often see about 25 participants on Gus's visits.
She is excited to see the new and improved Gus making the rounds in the community. Folks are missing Gus while he is on his "vacation," and though there is no set timeline, she said they hope to get him back on the road in a few months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.