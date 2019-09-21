About 20 residents gathered Saturday at the Appomattox Community Center for the first Appomattox Citizen Town Hall hosted by the Appomattox County Republican Committee.
Citizens heard from elected officials, candidates for local office and guest speakers concerning issues facing Appomattox County, with an emphasis on Second Amendment rights, county debt and the importance of voter turnout in the upcoming November election.
There were more than 10 speakers during the three-hour event, many of them issuing a rallying cry for conservative voters, though Appomattox County Republican Committee Chairman Paul Michael Raymond stressed that this was an event catering to all Appomattox residents, regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum.
"We did this because not everyone has time to study all of the data of local politics and local policy that will directly affect them," Raymond said. "We fought for our right to have a voice, so let's have a voice."
Among the speakers was Virginia Citizens Defense League President Philip Van Cleave, sporting a bright orange button that read "Guns Save Lives."
He was the first to introduce the importance of defending gun rights, both locally and nationally.
"I've never seen us in such dire straits in all these years," Van Cleave said. "It's not about crime, it's about finding ways to disarm us."
Van Cleave's defense of the Second Amendment was echoed by almost every speaker, including state Senator Mark Peake, who is running for reelection in the 22nd District this year. Besides Appomattox County, the district covers parts of Amherst County and Lynchburg, among other localities.
Peake emphasized the importance of voter turnout when it comes to economic issues and gun rights. Without it, he said, they could "lose it all."
"Live your conservatism, vote your conservatism and try to get your friends and family out there to vote," said Leslie Fleet, incumbent candidate for Appomattox County Commonwealth's Attorney.
With the Republican majority on the line in both the House of Delegates and State Senate, state representatives such as Peake and Delegate Matt Fariss, who represents the 59th District, said it is critical to keep the majority.
"I think you know what we're dealing with in Virginia," Fariss said. "I'm sure Mark told you how close we are to becoming New York or California. It's pretty serious times."
Locally, candidates including Trevor Hipps, running for the Wreck Island District seat on the Appomattox Board of Supervisors, voiced similar concerns. Hipps said he hopes to reduce the county's concealed-carry permit fee and promote Appomattox tourism.
Among county financial concerns, Karen Angulo, treasurer of the Republican committee, gave a presentation on county's debt, drawing a response from the crowd as she questioned supervisor transparency.
“I think that the Appomattox County debt is stopping us from doing things that we need to do, like the appropriate renovations of our schools," Angulo said. "It’s also stopping us from reducing our property taxes so that we are competitive with the surrounding counties. That’s really the genesis of my digging into the county records.”
According to Appomattox County's fiscal year 2020 budget, about $3 million was allotted for debt service in that fiscal year.
Like Angulo, who has taken research of county finances into her own hands, resident Karen May said she comes to these meetings to see what she can do, and with whom she can organize to strengthen her position.
“We came to this meeting because as we get older, we’re becoming more and more aware of our environment and our government’s situation. And we’re starting to see changes that don’t represent us. And we’re also seeing through our kids' eyes, how the younger generation is starting to get a completely different viewpoint from what we think, the way we were raised and what’s right in this country," May said. "We're concerned with where this country is going."
