RUSTBURG - The second man charged in the April 2018 murder of Lisa Henderson pleaded guilty to his role in her killing Wednesday.
Felix Jerome Jefferson III, 23, of Lynchburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony in Campbell Circuit Court.
Marquie Brandon Williams and Henderson were dating when Henderson went missing on April 5, but Williams didn't help law enforcement try to find her and said he hadn't contacted her since she went missing, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews.
Jefferson denied any part in Henderson's disappearance at first, but eventually lead law enforcement to Henderson's body, McAndrews said. She had been shot nine times by two different calibers of bullet.
McAndrews said Jefferson was with Henderson and co-defendant Williams the day of the shooting. Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for Henderson's death in September.
In Jefferson's accounts to law enforcement, Williams told the two to get in a car with them and not to bring their cellphones, McAndrews said Wednesday.
Jefferson drove Henderson's car up a hill to a spot where Williams — a gang member from Maryland, according to Jefferson — said he had buried some guns. Williams then pulled out a handgun and started shooting Henderson, ordering Jefferson to do the same.
McAndrews said Jefferson claimed he only shot "at" Henderson, around the area of her legs.
Jefferson and Williams will both be sentenced in 2020.
