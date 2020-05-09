For the women who have been meeting for years to paint inside Tica Sydnor’s dining room-turned-studio, this Mother’s Day will be different.
With the coronavirus sweeping across the nation and social distancing guidelines in effect, they may spend little to no time with their children and grandchildren.
But the artists are taking solace in the relationships they’ve formed through watercolors and roses and the beauty of the outdoors. This year, especially, they have each other.
And there will be no shortage of roses, either.
That’s because the nine women, who have gathered together the last three years to paint three dozen watercolor roses inspired by the 425 varieties growing at Old City Cemetery Museum & Arboretum, have something to show for their work: a new book that features renderings of those flowers long considered the quintessential Mother’s Day gift.
Along their journey, the women, all in their 60s and 70s, have shared more than just their love of painting. They’ve shared the joys of motherhood.
After Sydnor, a longtime botanical artist and teacher, met Linda Murphy, a recent transplant from New Jersey with a shared hobby, the two formed a friendship that extended to include the seven other women.
Murphy, 72, said she had very little knowledge of the area when she moved to Lynchburg. When she met Syndor and learned she also was a botanical artist, she said she had thought she’d died and gone to heaven.
Murphy has been in many different painting groups throughout the years, but said she always has found botanical artists to be the most supportive of each other.
“They have very little egos, which is unusual between artists,” she said. “It’s like all for one and one for all.”
Syndor, 74, already had been teaching art lessons to a group of ladies for about a decade; with Murphy involved, the two decided they wanted the group to embark upon a special kind of project.
“It’s so nice because you can always learn as an artist,” she said. “We had a good time comparing notes together and we got the group together, and always ask, ‘What are you gonna do? What are you gonna paint?’”
After seeing the roses at the cemetery, the group had their answer.
They took photos of the roses, studied their composition and collected the appropriate watercolors to get started on the project.
“The roses grow all over the walls at the cemetery and there had to be a lot of movement in our paintings,” Sydnor said. “We learned so much; we had to have just the right depth and composition and I just love it that when we would finish a painting, we would say, ‘Oh that’s awesome!’ That’s what made it so successful, all our styles are all different and no one is better than the other.”
Sydnor and Murphy painted the majority of the roses — 11 each — and others painted a handful or maybe even just one. Sydnor said roses are the hardest flowers to paint and a single leaf sometimes can take her two hours to paint.
She said the group was apprehensive at first, worried their art wouldn’t be good enough for a book, which is why Sydnor gave them three years to complete the task.
The book, “Florilegium of Roses,” tells the story of how Jane Baber White began to plant a history of roses at the cemetery and how the rose garden has grown to include more than 425 varieties of antique roses over time. The history includes the development of other gardens on the cemetery grounds and the expansion of educational gardening programs.
“The wonderful thing about our group is we’re not competitive,” Sydnor said. “We all learn from each other and are supportive of one another. We hold our paintings up and say, ‘What does it need? What is it lacking? What’s good about it?’”
The weekly sessions gave the mothers and artists a chance to relax and share stories about their families.
“It was like art therapy for us to spend time together,” she said.
The members of the group, recently named “Petite Studio,” all enjoy gardening and, most importantly, talking about the happy, sad and in- between moments happening with their families.
“We share news of what’s going on with our families, and since we’re close in age and our kids and grandkids are close to the same age, it’s nice to compare notes without being awkward,” Sydnor said.
She said it’s nice to have a constant group of friends to share motherhood with and to laugh about silly things while also tackling serious topics.
“We would start on a serious topic and then start laughing about the crazy stuff saying, ‘Did you hear about that?’ or ‘My daughter did this.’ That was the fun part of it,” Sydnor said. “It was a natural setting, and instead of just having people over to chat, they all come with their art equipment and we would set up and just start talking. It was just a nice environment for creativity.”
Even though the group were all friends before Murphy joined three years ago, Sydnor said the ladies are never exclusive and accept anyone with open arms.
“I think that’s really special,” she said. “If you really wanted to learn and paint, you could absolutely join us. Even if you couldn’t paint very well, you would in time. It’s just a warm, compassionate group of girls.”
Robin Warner, a member of the group, said shortly after she moved to Lynchburg about seven years ago, Sydnor invited Warner to her home to paint.
“The painting group helped me adjust to a new city, and we have become a cohesive group that enjoys friendship and camaraderie in addition to our love for painting,” she said.
Murphy, a mother of two boys and a grandmother of one, said the group all found a common theme in art and parenting.
“There’s always these kids and family to talk about; there’s always some kind of mayhem going on. It’s just comfortable,” she said.
Murphy’s children don’t live in Virginia, so she doesn’t see them too often, but being able to share their stories helps her feel closer to them. She said she hasn’t been able to see her children since before Christmas.
“I don’t feel like the odd man out because everyone else’s kids are here. So it made me feel emotionally comfortable and able to fit in,” she said.
Nancy Marion usually does most of her painting alone, but having a group of other women to turn to has been rewarding.
“When I hit a wall in my composition or painting, it was great to be able to get such good advice,” she said. “And the bonus was getting to know other mothers whose life experiences have been so diverse.”
Marion, owner of Blackwell Press, which designed and published the book, created three watercolors for the book.
Although the group hasn’t been able to meet lately because of social distancing restrictions, the women are already thinking of their next project, which could include a daffodil collection at the cemetery.
“We miss each other,” Syndor said.
Murphy said the group often will do other activities outside of painting — like shopping, going out to eat and playing dominoes.
“They’re a special group of women, and they’ve been very supportive of my efforts and very welcoming,” Murphy said. “Sometimes they talk to me like I’ve been here 30 years.”
Sydnor, who has a daughter and two sons, said Mother’s Day is different this year: She isn’t getting to see many of her family members, who are spread out between Alabama, Charleston, South Carolina and Winchester.
This year, she is giving the book to her daughter and two daughter-in-laws to help lift their spirits during a hectic time in which they are tasked with taking care of their families and suddenly homeschooling their children.
“Normally my children give me presents, but with the virus, it’s all about them and what they’ve been giving their families,” she said. “They’re trying to manage what’s going on at home and I felt like they were giving so much to their families, and I listen to them every day on the phone and I wanted to give something beautiful back to them.”
Especially during these times, Sydnor said it’s important to find something to be passionate about and to create beautiful things.
She quoted American dancer Twyla Tharp by saying, “Art is the only way to run away without leaving home.”
“There’s something really magical about art that takes you away,” Sydnor said. “You can get into the world, put music on and paint. It’s been so awesome for me. I just hope people know anything that gives you an escape into something lovely, especially in the midst of this plague, it can take you away to another world.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
