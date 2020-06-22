A Gretna man died in a Friday evening wreck in Halifax County, the Virginia State Police report.
At about 5:50 p.m. Friday, Alejandro R. Mayhew, 23, was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram north on Va. 603 when the vehicle ran off the road and into trees, police report.
Mayhew, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to Corinne Geller, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police.
The crash is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.