New grant-funded equipment for public safety personnel in Lynchburg and Bedford County will aid in response to flooding disasters, among other events.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced last month that local agencies would receive a little under $9.6 million in federal money total for various projects.
Of that money, the Lynchburg Police Department was awarded $24,517 for a competitive grant that will pay for two Long Range Acoustic Devices. The devices, called LRADs for short, can carry a tone or an officer’s voice over long distances.
Police departments across the U.S. and elsewhere have used the devices as a form of crowd control during protests and rallies, but LPD spokesperson Carrie Dungan said the department had different scenarios in mind when applying for the funding.
Officers would’ve been able to use the device to warn residents that the College Lake Dam was in danger of collapsing during the 2018 flooding instead of going door to door, or speak from a safe distance to people in mental health crisis who are sitting on train trestles.
Dungan said the LRADs could also be used during active shooter calls, hostage situations or barricades.
“It is another communication device that helps keep the involved party or parties as well as officers safe during these incidents,” she wrote in an email.
City fire and rescue workers would also train on and use the devices during disasters, according to Lynchburg City Fire Chief Greg Wormser.
His department will be receiving $76,000 for swiftwater rescue equipment and $91,750 for equipment used in large animal rescues.
Members of the department’s Technical Rescue Team have deployed outside the city several times in the past year for large animal rescues, Wormser said, where large livestock like horses or cattle might be stuck in a ravine or swampy area. Team members work with a veterinarian to rescue the animal using a mobile tripod, straps and airbags to help protect the animal.
The department will be replacing some of its home-rigged equipment with newer, high-tech equipment, and part of the grant funding will pay for training of 25 rescue workers, he said.
Lynchburg and Bedford County will both receive swiftwater equipment — part of a statewide effort to sync up gear so that when multiple agencies are working together during a crisis, their equipment is compatible. Wormser said it’ll be crucial for when a Lynchburg search and rescue team responds to other parts of the state or country to provide aid, such as when a team helped out in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian over the summer.
“I think, as teams have been requested more and more, they have seen the need for us to be both ready locally and interchangeable to some degree when we’re somewhere else,” he said.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was awarded its own competitive grant of $79,500 for a thermal imager, set of night vision helmets for its tactical response team and related accessories, according to administrative assistant Robin Sundquist.
That equipment is to help ensure officer safety during nighttime operations: the night vision helmets will allow the officers to see their teammates at night and communicate silently and hands-free during an operation. Sundquist said the equipment could be used in response to mass shootings, natural disasters and “coordinated terrorist attacks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.