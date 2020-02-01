One of the grand mansions of Rivermont Avenue is a Colonial Revival-style brick home rising three stories and culminating in a slate-clad roof shaped somewhat like that of a barn.
The porch stretches across the front of the home, leading to a front door surrounded by ornate glass and framed by a pairing of thick columns. Dormered windows peek out of the slate roofline.
Realtor Marty Donovan describes it as the second best house on the Avenue — the best being the recently restored Villa Maria mansion, also called the Villa in the 3000 block of Rivermont Avenue.
Marty has been enamored with the stately home, ever since he first saw it more than a decade ago. And in 2019, it became his.
“I really do have an obsession with property and real estate, but there’s something about this house I really like,” he said. “I think it’s got great form. It’s unique, it’s tall and grand but when you’re in it, it doesn’t seem quite as big.”
Designed by prolific Lynchburg architect Edward Frye and his partner Aubrey Chesterman, the house was built in 1907. It still sits on one acre that abuts the Riverside Park.
Exactly who it was built for is unclear but the Friends of the Rivermont Historical Society note it is known as the Sally Cosby Wright House after its owner from 1942 to 1975.
After Wright, the house was purchased by the Pearson family, who owned area pharmacies. A couple other families owned it before Marty purchased the property this past March.
It also goes by another name, one inscribed on a pillar framing the driveway — Alnwick Lodge, named for a castle and county in Northumberland, England.
The Rivermont area itself developed after the Rivermont Avenue bridge was built, spanning the gully of Blackwater Creek. It became the city’s first planned development, and one of the first in the nation. Rivermont soon became an attractive neighborhood, its architectural character varying based on the topography of the lots and the specifications set by the Rivermont Land Company.
“The requirements of the Rivermont Company were written into deeds of sale in Rivermont and remained in force long after the demise of the development company,” according to the Historical Society. “These requirements exercised a decisive influence on the type and size of houses erected. For example, residences and buildings located on Rivermont Avenue northwest of Bedford Avenue had to observe a setback of 20 feet. It was also required that they not cost below a certain amount to build.”
The lower end of Rivermont Avenue was developed as smaller scale houses and duplexes, with a number of structures designed by Edward Frye. The upper end features a number of Colonial-Revival-style mansions designed by Frye and his partner, Chesterman, including Marty’s mansion.
The almost 7,700 square foot home consists of 10 bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Cascio & Sons Construction has been working steadily to renovate and rehabilitate the old mansion.
The front door has a heavy metal knocker Marty said is original to the house. Just inside is an L-shaped foyer is the library and parlor, separated from the entryway by pocket doors.
When Marty purchased the house, those pocket doors were stuck.
“It took like five of them, I’m not lying, to take these doors out,” he said of the construction crew. “They had a whole team of them do it. Those are the most expensive pocket doors you’ve ever seen.”
Lining one wall of the library is a large built-in bookcase that was missing its glass doors. Marty found them in the carriage house, a little worse for wear. He cleaned them up and rehung them, the faded wood of the doors now contrasts artfully with the deeper wood of the cabinets.
The front parlor is decorated with two rounded tan sofas set to face each other and centered around an ornate crystal chandelier.
The mansion’s eight fireplaces feature ornate mantle pieces and the interior of one is lined with metal patterned in the art deco style. Marty put space heaters in those fireplaces for the time being, with plans to later add gas logs.
“With these old houses, you can see the cracks in the ceiling,” Marty said, pointing out one in the sitting room. “We were going to re-drywall, but I like it. I want to keep everything original to the house.”
The dining room is lined in deep cherry wood paneling topped with a blue and white wallpaper with a pattern reminiscent of oriental china.
“I love this house, the architecture of it,” he said, adding the dining room is his favorite part because of its exquisite detailing.
Marty left the kitchen in its original footprint, choosing not to enlarge the kitchen when he doesn’t cook anyway. He said others suggested knocking down the wall between the pantry and kitchen to enlarge the space but he wants to remain true to the home’s design.
“I wanted to keep the rooms the way they are,” he said. “Nowadays, these people are buying these older homes and they are knocking everything out and making new houses. I hate when they do that. It’s not a great fancy kitchen but it’s got cabinets and a stove. That is what dining rooms are for — that’s where you’re supposed to eat.”
But he revamped the cabinetry and added leather granite countertops.
Marty perpetually finds interesting details in his historic home that he had never noticed before. In early January, for instance, he discovered a little metal door in the basement that likely serves as a fireplace clean out.
“There’s an appreciation for the house,” he said. “I don’t think that ever changes. It’s not cocky either — its a genuine appreciation for the house. It is not to be taken for granted. I love living here and I am grateful I get to live in a home like this but I also want it to be utilized.”
Marty recently found himself studying the detailed woodwork on one of his arched doorways, pondering its construction.
“There is so much detail,” he said. “You could never build a house like this. Never.”
Marty said the house, which Zillow estimates at more that $350,000, is insured in the millions because of the cost to replace the ornate woodwork and other details in the home.
“My insurance is ridiculous,” he said. “To rebuild it — you could never do it.”
In the basement, Marty has devoted one side to a movie and game room, and the other is the utility room is where Marty said “all the money is at.” The newly replumbed house has on demand hot water in every bathroom through a manifold system controlled from that room. He also had four heat pumps installed, each floor needing its own unit since the house was built without consideration of duct work. It still is served by radiator heat.
“That was a triumph,” he said. “It took six months to put heating and air in this house.”
The mansion has a full security system, including a monitoring station and a safe room. The old dumb waiter served as the conduit for the system’s wiring.
With all the work necessary, it took about six month before Marty could move in to his grand Rivermont home.
“We still have projects to go,” Marty said. “...There’s still stuff to do. It will never end.”
The house had been vacant for a few years. The prior owner had started upgrades but hadn’t finished. For instance, a bathroom tucked under the grand staircase had fixtures but had never been hooked up.
The second floor consists of bedrooms with the original servants quarters in the back portion of the house, which is where Marty’s office is set up.
Embedded in the wall of the back staircase is the remnants of a bell service, complete with labels to let the servants know which resident was calling.
“They almost tore this out and I about lost it,” he said, adding it no longer works.
Climbing the stairs to the third floor is where Marty enjoys telling a tall tale to frighten his guests before they walk into the barren space where a friend has placed a mannequin head.
“This is Deborah,” he said of the head. “One of my friends hung this and I came up one day and walked into it and nearly lost it.”
When Marty purchased the house, the third floor was finished, but it had to be stripped down to the studs as mold had infiltrated the space. In the coming months, Cascio & Sons will begin rebuilding the space, which Marty will use as guest quarters.
It will feature an office, a bedroom with an ensuite, a bunk room for children and a living room. It won’t have closets, and instead clothing storage will be in armoires.
“This house is a maze,” Marty said. “Isn’t it fun? I just love my house.”
The side door will allow Marty’s guests to come and go while he retains the ability to lock up the rest of the house.
Marty plans to renovate the two-story detached carriage house on the property into a one-bedroom apartment this summer. The yard also features a heated in-ground pool, which Marty jokes is the most important part of the house. He even raises white silkie chickens in his backyard.
He plans to create a courtyard and add to the landscaping to the large yard.
“People stop me sometimes to say ‘I love your house.’ I’m like ‘I know, right?’”
To Marty, there is a certain camaraderie among the Rivermont Avenue residents. Neighbors walking their dogs will stop and chat. Marty loves to sit on the porch and watch life on the Avenue for a while.
“When I saw it 17 years ago, I think it’s one of the landmarks,” he said. “I think Villa Maria is the all time best house on the Avenue and what they’ve done to that, no one else could have ever done. ...
“I think it’s the second grandest house on the Avenue — second only to The Villa.”
Marty was living on a farm in Forest but wanted to be closer to the city. He always held a fascination with the grand Rivermont homes, particularly this one. His mother even told him one day he’d own Alnwick and she was right. When he heard the owners were considering selling, called a local realtor, and ended up purchasing the house the day he saw it.
“There’s nothing about this house I don’t like,” Marty said. “... We have such history here. We’re so fortunate. I can’t believe I own a piece of it.”
