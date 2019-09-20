Governor Ralph Northam was in the Hill City Friday morning to learn about services offered by Horizon Behavioral Health.

At the community services board’s Langhorne Road headquarters, the governor met with Horizon leadership and other officials who highlighted partnerships with other agencies.

“We appreciate Governor Northam’s interest in improving access to treatment and the quality of timeliness care for individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders and intellectual disabilities,” Horizon CEO Damien Cabezas told The News & Advance in an email. “We were pleased to hear that he is committed to the investment of these serves for our children and adults.”

Lauren Connors, communications manager for Horizon, said those present gave Northam an overview of its programs like opioid abuse prevention work and crisis intervention training for law enforcement officers.

With Northam a champion for Medicaid expansion that passed on the state level last year, Connors said they also brought up a partnership with Lynchburg Department of Social Services. Last November, DSS placed a specialist at Horizon’s headquarters so visitors could apply for Medicaid there without having to be referred elsewhere to enroll for their benefits.

“We’ve seen about 1,000 new consumers being able to walk through our door from Medicaid expansion,” she said.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.

Recommended for you

Load comments