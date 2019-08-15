Dan Krueger called it a leap of faith.
To others, packing up their entire lives and driving 1,000 miles from Wisconsin to a remote 50-acre farm in Appomattox County might seem crazy.
But surrounded by 25 goats, a colony of bees, four pugs, two chicken coops, pigs and a handful of cats, it's hard to imagine two people happier than Dan and Kristin Krueger.
"I never thought in a million years that we would end up in the middle of the woods," Dan Krueger said. "Even moving we didn't know we were going to start this farm ... it was a leap of faith, and I can say without hesitation it was the right move for us."
Kristin Krueger, who retired from teaching after 20 years, said they were done with winters in the Midwest, and in the search for something new, a 50-acre property for sale just outside the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, on the fringe of Appomattox County, caught their eye.
It was close enough to an airport that Dan Krueger, who works as a safety consultant for construction projects across the country, would have the flexibility he needed. And despite no high-speed internet or cell service, everything seemed to fall into place.
What began as a single house on a wooded property surrounded by secluded state forest is now Lemon Trails Farm. Beside the home where the Kruegers live is a garage, a workshop and a cheery unit of fenced-in barns painted in matching red, with a clean white trim.
Though more than two dozen goats butted at their enclosure gates, bleating happily when they caught sight of the couple, the noise wasn't the first noticeable thing on a muggy July afternoon.
It's that the entire area — despite a menagerie of animals — smells faintly, but distinctly, like soap.
Kristin Krueger started her soap making endeavor about two years ago, a year after they moved to the property.
They bought the goats as a hobbyist venture after the move.
Dan Krueger said they always wanted a few animals, the perfect antidote to their cultural clash — he grew up on a farm and graduated with a class of 17 in rural North Dakota, she grew up in a Minneapolis suburb and graduated with a class of 1,500.
But two goats turned into two more a week later, and then another two and then ...
"I just fell in love with them," Kristin Krueger said as she gestured around the farm, at the 25 multicolored goats pressing close to the fence, awaiting attention.
Kristin Krueger learned to make the goat milk soap from Kathy Mullins, the woman who sold them the first of their Nigerian Dwarf goats. Nigerian Dwarf goats have a higher milk butterfat content than other dairy goats and a high content of alpha hydroxy acids that help to remove dead skin cells and leave behind healthier skin.
"Once we used it, there was no going back to normal soap," Kristin Krueger said.
You can't pronounce the ingredients in commercial soap, she added, but goat milk soap only requires six ingredients: raw goat milk, coconut oil, palm oil, castor oil, Shea butter and olive oil.
"We gave some to family, and a friend of a friend, and it just kind of slowly evolved into a steady business," Dan Krueger said. "It keeps growing all the time."
Much like the two goats that careened into a 25-goat herd, what began with just soap turned into lotions, lip balm, sugar scrubs, laundry detergent and bath bombs.
Their trademarked brand "Dam Good Soap" is now available in six stores — from local locations in Appomattox and the Lynchburg area, to a boutique in Chicago — as well as online and in a newly created Etsy shop.
Dan Krueger said they average a couple thousand dollars of revenue a month but expect a boom in the Christmas season.
"She could support a six-figure business with the way we've got things organized," Dan Krueger said. "And I think within a couple years we could be there if we wanted to be ... even if we don't push hard, it's going to grow."
Kristin Krueger works out of a workshop they built beside the goat barn. If the smell of lye and essential oils is detectable on the property, inside the workshop it's almost overpowering.
Packaged soaps stamped with their silhouetted-goat logo, bottles of lotion and multicolored candle melts line the walls, and Kristin Krueger pointed out some of her most popular scents — such as white tea and ginger, Caribbean coconut and oatmeal, milk and honey.
"I'm not doing this business to get rich. I want to have a benefit to people, to enjoy it and still make a living," Kristin Krueger said. "I love doing this right now, and I don't want it to grow to the point where it's a burden."
Though they have only been in Appomattox for three years, they've made a home in the community. They started an annual scholarship through Appomattox Future Farmers of America to help high school students pursue a secondary education in agriculture, and though none of their goats are currently for sale, when three girls from a local family wanted to start their own herd, the Kruegers were happy to help.
"We didn't have any for sale, but I found two," Kristin Krueger said. "It makes my heart full to be able to give these girls their starting herd."
It is a strong community, she added. Through Facebook groups, Instagram and local markets, people who raise goats find ways to support one another.
That includes Kathy Mullins, who sold the Kruegers their goats, and runs the farm A Better Way Farm in Charlottesville.
Mullins started her business in 2011 and has 65 goats, though she sells close to 150 goats a year. In fact, said Mullins, she can't keep up with the current demand for Nigerian Dwarf goats.
"It definitely was not a grand plan, it was just something that kind of happened," Mullins said. "If you told me several years before that I was going to be a goat farmer, I would have thought you were crazy."
On that July afternoon, when Dan and Kristin finally entered the goat enclosure, they were flocked on all sides. Dan Krueger lifted a goat into his arms like a baby — all 60 pounds of her — and said he tries to do this at least every day.
They greet the goats by name — each named thematically, after movie characters and sugary cereals, such as Captain Crunch and Lucky Charm — and talk to them like old friends.
"It was meant to be," Kristin Krueger said, looking around the pen. "We wouldn't have it any other way."