Just about every industry has endured negative impacts because of the coronavirus, but tourism, travel and hospitality were hit especially hard.
At Lynchburg Regional Airport, under new Airport Director Andrew LaGala, the goal was to get ahead of the pandemic before it hit the area.
“I wanted Lynchburg to be at the forefront for airport response,” LaGala said. “We put a core group together and brainstormed all things we needed to do to make sure passengers felt safe.”
Through February, the airport featured seven flights a day, with larger regional jets serving the community. Now the airport has two flights out a day, with plans to move to three in July.
For the past few months, LaGala — who has held the position since last November — has worked with the city to deploy a new “Open. Clean. Safe.” campaign for the airport, which includes touch-free boarding pass scanners, new masks for passengers and staff members, safe distancing floor markers and battery-operated touchless hand-sanitizing machines throughout the facility.
“I’m all about customer experience, their safety and well-being throughout the terminal,” LaGala said. “They have a choice of where to fly and who to fly with, and we always want them to check Lynchburg first. ... Perception is everything and they need to know we do care.”
LaGala has big plans for the progression of the facility and is no stranger to the world of aeronautics. He knew at a young age he wanted to become director of a small airport.
LaGala, 46, has spent most of his life in Florida and moved to Central Virginia in November of 2018. He grew up in Fort Lauderdale and attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, studying airport management.
Though he discovered his love for flying in high school and received his student pilot license at a young age, he knew he didn’t want to become a professional pilot because doing so would require plenty of time away from home and family.
“I always knew that by the end of my career I wanted to run a small airport in a nice, small town,” he said. “That was the goal from the beginning.”
Before moving to Lynchburg to take the post as deputy airport director, he spent more than 17 years at Tampa International Airport as assistant director of operations and manager of commercial real estate and airline affairs.
When he was hired under Mark Courtney, Lynchburg's former airport director, LaGala knew he was being prepped to take over the helm; Courtney was planning to retire.
“I cherry-picked Lynchburg,” LaGala said. “It was the hometown airport I was looking for. It had a mix of perfect airline and general aviation activity and you don’t find that much at airports. It has the airline service on one side and general aviation on the other.”
LaGala is the father of two children, Anthony, 28, and Kailin, 20. He has been married to his wife, Rebecca, for two years.
He describes himself as a “checklister." For instance, he even planned his retirement at the age of 19.
Over the next 10 years, LaGala has set many goals for the airport. Although the pandemic has slowed some of those, he continues to look forward.
One of those goals includes a second airline servicing passengers to Dulles International Airport.
LaGala said he would also like to talk to American Airlines or United Airlines to get passengers to Chicago in the future.
“It's important to communicate with the community and listen to what they would like to see for their airport,” he said. “A northern route was the highest importance. Although we are in unprecedented times, we will continue to work with the airlines on a northern route. American has been a very responsive growing airline service here at LYH with up to seven flights a day. ... We will work closely with them in the months to come to recapture that frequency again.”
In recent years, the airport has constructed some new infrastructure including the newly completed air traffic control tower in the summer of 2018 along with a large general aviation corporate hangar on the midfield aircraft parking ramp.
A new passenger boarding bridge was installed in December and allows passengers to experience a seamless transition from both in and out of the aircraft and terminal building.
Courtney said being the director of a small commercial service airport is one of the most demanding and challenging positions in airport management. The airport director oversees essentially the same FAA air carrier certification requirements as major air carrier airports and must also accomplish that with a considerably smaller budget and staff.
“I clearly found that individual in Andrew LaGala," Courtney said.
What impressed Courtney most about his successor was his level of enthusiasm and clear commitment of becoming a commercial service airport director.
Courtney has been retired for about seven months and as part of the succession plan has been helping with the transition on a part-time consulting basis.
“Over that time, Andrew has impressed me with his thoughtfulness, decision-making abilities and collaborative nature in guiding LYH as its new airport director,” he said. “I am confident that he will do well in serving as LYH's airport director to maximize the airport's contribution to our region's economic development, while continuing to operate this vital transportation asset in the public interest.”
Christine Kennedy, COO of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said there were big shoes to fill after Courtney retired, but as soon as LaGala moved to town, he began to engage with community stakeholders such as the Alliance.
“Air service at smaller regional airports is vital and yet complex given the state of affairs in the airline industry, so we are thrilled to have someone like Andrew who has a depth of experience and just as important, enthusiasm and a vision for air service at LYH," Kennedy said. "And we look forward to our continued partnership as we advocate to maintain and expand vital air service for our regional employers."
