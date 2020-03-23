GLTC file

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Monday it will operate on a modified Saturday schedule on weekdays, effective Monday, March 30. The changes to service only impact Monday through Friday; Saturday service will remain the same. 

Service for Monday through Friday is as follows: 

1A — No change

1B — Service suspended indefinitely 

2 — Operate hourly on the Saturday schedule (depart Transfer Station at :45 after each hour, interlines with 12X).

3A, 3B, 4 — No change 

5 — No change (interlines with Route 9)

6 and 7 — Service suspended indefinitely (Route 6/7X will operate to the Saturday schedule on weekdays. 

6/7X — Will operate Monday through Saturday. 

8 — No change

9 — Will operate on a 2-hour frequency departing the Transfer Station on the odd hours (interlines with Route 5). A special run will be made at 8:15 a.m. in addition to the departures on odd hours. 

10 — No change

11 — Daytime service 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. will be suspended indefinitely, evening service beginning at 7:15 p.m. will remain. 

12 — Will operate as the 12X to Fresh Market as it does on Saturday. Service to Dillard Drive and Graves Mill Road will be served by the Route 6/7X. 

Reach GLTC at (434) 455-5080, email feedback@gltconline.com or visit www.gltconline.com for questions or additional information. 

