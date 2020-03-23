The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Monday it will operate on a modified Saturday schedule on weekdays, effective Monday, March 30. The changes to service only impact Monday through Friday; Saturday service will remain the same.
Service for Monday through Friday is as follows:
1A — No change
1B — Service suspended indefinitely
2 — Operate hourly on the Saturday schedule (depart Transfer Station at :45 after each hour, interlines with 12X).
3A, 3B, 4 — No change
5 — No change (interlines with Route 9)
6 and 7 — Service suspended indefinitely (Route 6/7X will operate to the Saturday schedule on weekdays.
6/7X — Will operate Monday through Saturday.
8 — No change
9 — Will operate on a 2-hour frequency departing the Transfer Station on the odd hours (interlines with Route 5). A special run will be made at 8:15 a.m. in addition to the departures on odd hours.
10 — No change
11 — Daytime service 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. will be suspended indefinitely, evening service beginning at 7:15 p.m. will remain.
12 — Will operate as the 12X to Fresh Market as it does on Saturday. Service to Dillard Drive and Graves Mill Road will be served by the Route 6/7X.
Reach GLTC at (434) 455-5080, email feedback@gltconline.com or visit www.gltconline.com for questions or additional information.
