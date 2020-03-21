The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced effective Monday it is suspending all on-board fare collection and enforcement during the COVID-19 emergency until further notice.
This will include the regular fixed route as well as paratransit services, according to a news release.
Passengers are asked to enter and exit through the read doors of buses and sit behind the accessibility-reserved seating area. Access through the front door will remain for passengers using the ramp or bus kneeling feature to enter the bus.
The release says accessible seating space near the front of the bus is reserved for "individuals in mobility devices, individuals in need of special assistance, and families with children in strollers."
“Eliminating fare collection and entering and exiting through the rear doors allows for reduced contact and greater social distancing," said GLTC General Manager Brian Booth in the release.
The release notes GLTC has increased the frequency of cleanings on all vehicles during regular business hours as well as after service has ended.
GLTC also is asking passengers follow recommended social distancing and only use transport for essential trips during the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.