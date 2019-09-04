A Lynchburg bus route could be expanded to include service on Florida Avenue to mitigate the lack of a sidewalk — an issue hotly debated earlier this year by citizens and city officials.
On Wednesday morning, Greater Lynchburg Transit Company’s general manager, Brian Booth, presented an alternative route option to the board of directors based on survey data from this summer.
In May, council approved the project for a new sidewalk along Florida Avenue, which would total $9.9 million over 10 years, and Booth was asked by council to research how GLTC could alleviate issues for pedestrians on Florida Avenue.
The GLTC ran a survey during June and July, monitored Florida Avenue for pedestrian use, and conducted 15 to 20 “pop-up meetings” with community members to inform a potential route change.
At the meeting, Booth presented the survey results, which found that a majority of the 120 survey participants would benefit from added service along Florida Avenue.
GLTC staff observed a total of seven people walking along Florida Avenue over three cumulative hours of monitoring the area at random days and times.
Additionally, 51% of survey respondents indicated that downtown would be their final destination if buses serviced Florida Avenue.
“I really think this is a great idea, because people like me really need to get downtown quickly, and sometimes it takes so long,” said a meeting attendee. “I think the bus two connecting to downtown would be essential for my lifestyle. I think it’s a win-win.”
Currently, route two services Kemper Station, the Hudson House stop on Woodrow Street, and the James Crossing stop on Greenfield Drive.
Booth said the potential new route would “expand route two to be bi-directional” and would make a loop from Greenfield Drive and use Florida Avenue, Grace Street, 12th Street, Main Street and Fifth Street to return to the Transfer Station on Kemper Street. GLTC would require additional funds from the city to add this service, he said.
Service hours for the potential route would be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Route two currently runs from 5:45 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. on weekdays and 6:45 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. on Saturdays.
In a phone interview Wednesday, city council member Jeff Helgeson said he thinks it would be a smart move for the city to fund bus service near Florida Avenue rather than spending almost $10 million on a sidewalk. Helgeson voted against the plan at the May council meeting and helped debunk the myth that buses can't fit under the train trestle crossing Florida Avenue.
“They could run a whole new line for less than a few hundred thousand dollars,” Helgeson said, adding that having data like GLTC’s survey results would have been helpful before council approved the sidewalk project in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.