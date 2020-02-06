Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, CASWELL, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, WATAUGA, WILKES, AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, AMHERST, APPOMATTOX, BEDFORD, BUCKINGHAM, CAMPBELL, CARROLL, CHARLOTTE, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GRAYSON, HALIFAX, HENRY, PATRICK, AND PITTSYLVANIA. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS HAVE FALLEN ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN IS EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * THE GROUND WAS COMPLETELY SATURATED FROM THE EARLIER RAINFALL AND MUCH OF THE RAIN EXPECTED OVERNIGHT WILL CONTINUE TO RUNOFF INTO LOCAL STREAMS AND CREEK RESULTING IN SIGNIFICANT RISES AND FLOODING. MAINSTEM RIVERS AND THEIR TRIBUTARIES WILL ALSO RISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&