Riding a bus in Lynchburg may soon get more expensive.
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company is considering raising the cost of bus passes in an effort to offset budget deficits.
The proposed increases would not affect the $2 fare for a single bus ride but it would increase the cost of single-day, two-week and 31-day passes.
If approved by the GLTC board of directors, the increases could bring in up to an additional $50,000 a year in revenue. According to General Manager Brian Booth, GLTC is hoping to use the proposed increases to help make up for a projected $643,000 budgetary shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year.
Under the proposal presented to GLTC board members Wednesday, single-day passes would rise 25 cents to $4.25. The increase would make Lynchburg’s single-day pass among the most expensive in Virginia, surpassing rates in Roanoke by $1 and nearly matching the $4.50 rate in Hampton Roads, according to data collected by GLTC.
The proposal also calls for two-week passes to increase by $3 to $28 and 31-day passes to rise by $6 to $56. Similarly, half-fare passes — discounted passes for elderly riders and individuals with disabilities — would increase for single-day and 31-day passes.
Additionally, the proposal creates a half-fare, two-week pass for the first time. The paratransit fares will remain unchanged at $4 per ride.
Board member Benjamin Blanks said he is in favor of the proposal, especially the addition of a half-fare, two-week pass.
“If somebody’s on a budget, it might help spread out their money a little bit better,” he said.
Other board members are not yet sold on the proposal. Cameron Howe said she was concerned about the impacts an increase might have on lower-income residents who rely on the bus system to get around the city.
“I think we have to be really cautious,” Howe said. “The bus system is designed to support people who don't have their own private transportation. We have a lot of hills, which makes walking and riding bikes difficult, so I think our bus system needs to be easily accessible.”
At a board meeting Wednesday, Howe asked GLTC management to survey riders about how frequently they use the bus system and to collect other data points. She also challenged her fellow board members to spend at least one day riding the bus before considering raising fare rates.
Before voting on the proposal, the GLTC board will hear public input on the fare proposals sometime in early spring. A date for the public hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Bus fares were last raised in 2011 to help manage mounting operating deficits. At the time, the bus system also scrambled to cut routes and other services to close the gap.
The new six-figure deficit now raises the possibility that GLTC could see another round of cuts if the bus company does not receive additional local and state funding. According to Booth, reducing bus service by 10% could trim the deficit from $643,000 to $295,000.
“We've not made any determination or what we would cut if we had to,” Booth said. “That's something we’re investigating right now.”
The preliminary budgetary discussions come as GLTC continues to see a decline in ridership. According to GLTC figures, more than 300,000 fewer people rode a bus between the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years -- a 13% decrease.
