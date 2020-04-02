GLTC file

People board a bus at the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company transfer station on Friday Sept. 9, 2016 in Lynchburg. 

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Thursday a maximum capacity of nine passengers for all bus rides for the foreseeable future in response to the coronavirus. 

"It's important now more than ever to ride GLTC for essential trips only," the company said via a release on its Facebook page. "Please stay home when possible. This will help slow the spread and flatten the curve of COVID-19 and will allow passengers who have essential jobs to get to work on time."

GLTC plans to make extra buses available to assist with passengers who may be missed by an initial pickup.

But the company encouraged "all passengers to plan ahead and leave early to account for the possibility that the bus may reach capacity before arriving at your stop."

