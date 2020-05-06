The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company has been awarded more than $7.6 million in federal coronavirus aid as part of a sweeping $2 trillion rescue package signed into law in late March.
According to a joint news release from senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, the funds will provide operating assistance to maintain existing services in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
GLTC also can use the funds to cover salaries, wages, benefits, cleaning, sanitizing, fuel, maintenance and other related expenses.
The pandemic has forced GLTC to limit capacity on each city bus to nine people and suspend fare collection, which has presented significant financial challenges for the transit company.
General Manager Brian Booth declined to detail how exactly the company plans to utilize the federal aid. The GLTC board is slated to meet Wednesday, May 13, to discuss the impact of the federal funding, among other issues.
