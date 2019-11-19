Caroline B. Glickman, the managing editor of The News & Advance, has been appointed regional editor for the seven BH Media daily newspapers in western Virginia, headquartered in Roanoke.
Glickman will be based at The Roanoke Times and assumes the newsroom leadership role formerly held by Executive Editor Lawrence McConnell, who is retiring this Friday, said Terry Jamerson, vice president and regional publisher for the group of newspapers.
Glickman, who has been managing editor of the Lynchburg News & Advance since 2013, will have oversight for other Virginia BH Media dailies, including the Bristol Herald Courier, the Charlottesville Daily Progress, the News Virginian of Waynesboro, the Danville Register & Bee, the Martinsville Bulletin and The News & Advance.
“We are delighted to have Caroline in this important role to work with our editors at all our newspapers as we continue to improve our local and regional news and sports content for our readers,” said Jamerson.
News & Advance City Editor Amy Trent has been named the paper’s interim managing editor. Trent joined the N&A as an arts and entertainment reporter in 1999 and later moved to cover education before joining The Virginian Pilot as a staff writer in 2006.
She returned to the Lynchburg paper in 2010, covering topics that included health care, higher education and poverty, before becoming city editor in 2016. She is a University of Iowa graduate with a master’s degree in journalism and lives in Concord with her husband.
“Amy’s experience in the newsroom and depth of knowledge about the Lynchburg area will serve our readers well during this transition,” said N&A Publisher Kelly Mirt.
Glickman is a 1981 graduate of Syracuse University, and began her journalism career at newspapers in New Hampshire and New Jersey before coming to the Charlotte Observer in 1987, where she held several editing positions, including features editor, education editor and night city editor.
She returned to her hometown of Lynchburg in 2004 as city editor. As city editor and then managing editor, she led The News & Advance to numerous awards from the Virginia Press Association. Those honors included two sweepstakes awards citing The News & Advance as the best mid-sized paper in the state, plus a best-in-show prize for the newspaper’s coverage of the near demise and subsequent turnaround of Sweet Briar College in 2015.
“I’m looking forward to working alongside an outstanding group of journalists here in Roanoke, as well as the talented editors at our other daily newspapers,” said Glickman.
