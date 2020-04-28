CONCORD – Mark O’Brien said you can’t go wrong with potatoes — which is good, because as warehouse manager at Gleaning for the World in Appomattox County, he’s helping to distribute 45,000 pounds of them.
Gleaning received an entire tractor trailer load of potatoes in late April, and began distributing them to more than 20 of Gleaning’s regional partners Tuesday, encompassing Lynchburg, its surrounding counties and stretching as far south as Danville.
Gleaning representatives have been calling area food pantries, shelters, churches, and other non-profits to provide these potatoes at no cost.
“There are a lot of people out of work right now who need a hand up,” said Teresa Davis, Gleaning’s communications director. “We want to be a blessing to those in need right now.”
She said many of Gleaning’s partners have told her the number of families and individuals they are serving has doubled since the COVID-19 crisis began.
On Tuesday morning, Ronnie and Chuck Haney, founding members of MAC’S Kitchen in Appomattox, backed their truck up to the bay doors of the Gleaning warehouse in Concord.
They were there to collect 1,000 pounds of potatoes, which they plan to distribute to the more than 100 families they serve weekly.
Ronnie Haney said they will give out some potatoes directly to individuals, while others will be made into dishes like scalloped potato casserole and hearty potato soup and served to members of the Appomattox community in need.
Before she got the call from Gleaning about the potatoes, Haney said they weren’t sure where their next source of food would come from.
As demand grew — with MAC’S Kitchen seeing about a two-thirds increase in people coming to them for help — donations were more difficult to come by. Especially with churches and community groups that they depend on for donations no longer meeting.
“We rely so much on donations, and a lot of donations are drying up with the situation,” Haney said. “We were getting pretty slim on what we had.”
Ronnie Haney said while MAC’S usual service demographic is the elderly, the nonprofit is seeing more mothers and children requiring food assistance.
Chuck Haney helped O’Brien load the truck with the potato sacks, watching the truck bed sink lower under the weight.
Both he and Ronnie said how grateful they were for the donation, excited to begin spreading it throughout the county.
O’Brien called the potatoes a blessing, and said as the local need increased, Gleaning is turning even more of its attention back home, working to feed the local community.
As he spoke, a tractor trailer pulled into the lot, returning from its morning rounds spent delivering hundreds of pounds of potatoes, bottled water and non-perishables to the Daily Bread, The Salvation Army and the Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living in Lynchburg.
“I think a lot of people miss the fact that we have children and adults that are hungry and don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” O’Brien said. “To be able to help put that back into the community, give them a little bit of hope, it’s what’s needed right now. Just a little bit of hope.”
In the warehouse, pallets of potatoes fill the aisles, most of them packed away in 10- and 50-pound bags.
Chuck Haney said it was the perfect food for the moment. Hearty and long-lasting, he said they can “feed everybody.”
Ronnie Haney said on the nights when you’re tired of cooking, frying up potatoes can be the ultimate comfort food.
“Right now, we all need some comfort,” Haney said.
While Gleaning will continue to distribute food to its community partners, it has pivoted other programs to better serve the community during the crisis.
Its Wings program, which creates kits with feminine hygiene products for underdeveloped countries, has begun using its volunteers and materials to sew cloth masks.
O’Brien said though they have seen a downturn in volunteers, and funding and donations are tighter, the nonprofit is still working hard to serve the community and its partners.
“We’re still fighting for them,” O’Brien said. “We are still going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.