Barbara Crews, of Evington, donates to the Gleaning for the World truck outside of Sam's Club in Lynchburg on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

Gleaning for the World is preparing to send emergency supplies to Tennessee to be distributed among those most in need following this week's devastating tornadoes. Gleaning will collect supplies and financial donations at Sam’s Club, 3912 Wards Rd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4 through March 7. Product donations and financial donations are needed. Checks can be mailed to: P.O. Box 645 Concord, VA 24538. Please be sure to write “TN Tornadoes” in the memo line. Credit Card donations can be made online at GFTW.org

— Amy Trent

