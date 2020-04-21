Debris is scattered from damaged homes

Debris is scattered from damaged homes Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Tornadoes went through the area Sunday, April 12. 

 AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Concord-based Gleaning for the World is now collecting funds to assist those struck by the tornadoes that numerous states earlier this month. 

Jeane Smiley-Mason, president of Gleaning For The World, said the organization will start by sending its first truckload of disaster relief supplies to Moss, Mississippi, and will continue wherever the need is, for as long as resources are available.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, Gleaning is seeking financial donations only and will use those donations to purchase critically-needed items such as nonperishable foods, healthy juices, and cleaning supplies from local businesses.

The organization also hopes to be able to provide some paper products for the tornado victims, if possible.

Visit GFTW.org to make a donation online, or mail a donation check to GFTW, P.O. Box 645, Concord, VA 24538. To give by phone, text “Tornado” to 1-434-208-1878.

Amy Trent is the Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

