Gleaning for the World is hosting a disaster relief supply collection for those in Texas and Louisiana effected by tropical storm Barry.
Barry made landfall in Louisiana, which has declared a state of emergency and have ordered evacuations, Saturday afternoon.
The nonprofit will collect donations throughout the week at Sam's Club on Wards Road.
"Residents of Lynchburg and surrounding areas who donate to our disaster relief efforts play a vital role in providing help and hope to those facing devastation," said Jeane Smiley-Mason, president of Gleaning for the World, in a news release.
The nonprofit's staff and volunteers will provide a list of needed items during the collection. Items include personal hygiene products, baby items, nonperishable food, cleaning supplies and more.
Collection hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.