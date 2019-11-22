A Georgia man critically wounded in a shooting in Brookneal on Tuesday has died, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eric Cazares, 23, of Covington, Georgia, died Wednesday at Lynchburg General Hospital, just a day after he was shot in his upper body.
According to a news release issued the day of the shooting, deputies found Cazares on Charlotte Street in Brookneal after responding to an emergency call around 4 a.m. Upon further investigation, authorities located a second injured male, Jose Ortiz of Conyers, Georgia, 21, at a nearby home on Marshall Street.
Ortiz was suffering from a stab wound to his shoulder area. He was also transported to LGH where he was treated and later released.
Both men were visiting relatives in the area and investigators believe the shooting and stabbing are connected.
No charges have been filed in connection with the incident. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Brandon Epperson with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
