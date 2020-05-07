Timothy Garrett is running for a sixth term on Appomattox Town Council.
Born and raised in the county, Garrett, 56, said it is a place where people help their neighbors. It is one of the things that drove him to run again — being a part of a community where folks help one another.
Garrett said he hopes to help the town get back on its feet after the COVID-19 pandemic, and stimulate job growth in the town if elected to serve another two-year term.
With more resources growing locally, he said fewer people will be forced to commute to and from Lynchburg everyday for work.
He remembers when the tornado devastated parts of the community in 2016, and watching the town and county pull together and support one another through the loss.
“We have to help each other to get through this life,” Garrett said. As maintenance director for Appomattox County Public Schools, he sees a similar partnership between the schools and the town. “Especially in times of emergency … we work together.”
Garrett is also the assistant fire chief at the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department.
His son, Jonathan Garrett, is also on council, and is running for his second term.
In the past 10 years, Garrett is proud of the council work to upgrade the Kiddie Park on Hunter street — a project he said helps improve the quality of life for town and county citizens.
Other priorities include keeping taxes low and “keeping the water and sewer system working as best we can.”
According to county registrar Sabrina Smith, Garrett has filed all of his paperwork and qualified for candidacy. All six town council seats are on the ballot in the May 19 election.
