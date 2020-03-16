Lynchburg's annual Garden Day, set for Tuesday, April 21, had been cancelled as communities hunker down in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The city's Garden Day event is part of Virginia's Historic Garden Week, where communities across the state provide tours of homes and gardens to raise money for the Garden Club of Virginia's efforts to restore historic gardens across the state. All Garden Week events have been cancelled.
One of the gardens featured was set to be Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. The historic site has benefited from money raised from prior Garden Week events to restore the landscaping around the carriage turnaround, including the double row of mulberry trees and clumps of ornamental and flower beds located in front of the home.
This marks only the second cancellation of Historic Garden Week in its 87 year history, with the first taking place during World War II. The event annually attracts 26,000 people.
For more information on the cancellation, visit vagardenweek.org or email lynchburg@vagardenweek.org.
