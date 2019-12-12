Soto Bonilla

Kevin Josue Soto-Bonilla during looks down during closing statements on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at the Bedford County Courthouse.

 Emily Elconin

BEDFORD -- An MS-13 gang member convicted of capital murder will spend the rest of his life behind bars, a judge ruled Thursday.

Under an agreement reached with prosecutors, Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla accepted responsibility for his role in the 2017 death of 17-year-old Raymond Wood and waived his right to appeal the conviction.

“I am sorry to the Wood family,” Soto Bonilla said through a translator.

This has been a breaking news update. Previous coverage:

Scenes from the courtroom Wednesday:

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547. 

Tags

Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.

Recommended for you

Load comments