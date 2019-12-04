Gabe's restaurant

Gabe's, a restaurant in Madison Heights, plans to close Dec. 19, said owner John Smith. 

Smith said the restaurant at 4583 S. Amherst Hwy still will operate its food truck in various locations around Amherst County and Lynchburg. 

"I would like to stay open if I could find another location," Smith said. "We're keeping our eyes open." 

He said sales have been slow there recently and he doesn't know if it's because of lack of dining space or some other factor. He said the restaurant did well when it first opened, but business dropped off and he couldn't sustain leasing the facility.

"The floor just dropped out," Smith said. 

Along with hamburgers and hot dogs, the menu includes chicken wings, pulled pork and corn on the cob.  

Smith encourages residents to follow Gabe's Facebook page and visit the food truck. "I want to thank the people," Smith said of the restaurant's run. "I wish I could have stayed." 

