Gabe's, a restaurant in Madison Heights, plans to close Dec. 19, said owner John Smith.
Smith said the restaurant at 4583 S. Amherst Hwy still will operate its food truck in various locations around Amherst County and Lynchburg.
"I would like to stay open if I could find another location," Smith said. "We're keeping our eyes open."
He said sales have been slow there recently and he doesn't know if it's because of lack of dining space or some other factor. He said the restaurant did well when it first opened, but business dropped off and he couldn't sustain leasing the facility.
"The floor just dropped out," Smith said.
Along with hamburgers and hot dogs, the menu includes chicken wings, pulled pork and corn on the cob.
Smith encourages residents to follow Gabe's Facebook page and visit the food truck. "I want to thank the people," Smith said of the restaurant's run. "I wish I could have stayed."
From the archives: Nostalgia on the menu
Were you a fan of Biff Burger? Did you love The Sweet Life? Late-night fan of Howard Johnson? These eateries, once the haunts of hungry Lynchburgers, now are fading memories. Here is a gallery of some of the places people used to go for a quick bite or a fancy date night with someone special. Most are long gone, but a few remain. What memories do these photos evoke for you?
1958-12-05 Big Boy
Dec. 5, 1958 - New Restaurant Opens - This attractive, new drive-in restaurant, Adler's Big Boy, is now in operation. Located at Wards Road and Rt. 128 (Candlers Mountain Road) the building was designed by Garland Gay, architect, and was built by S. R. Gay & Co. at a cost of more than $82,000. Operated by Abe Adler, the home of the "Big Boy" is part of a national franchise system of restaurants.
News & Advance archives
1960-12-25 Stagecoach Inn
December 25, 1960 - "Save the Stagecoach Inn" - That's the current motto of J. Marvin Harrison, 81, left, of Elon, and James I. Lee, 82, member of Lynchburg Historical Society. Harrison, spearheading move to preserve old Amherst landmark, shown above, for posterity, will make his plea heard before Amherst Zoning Board at meeting Friday night.
1961-03-09 Biff Burger
Mar. 9, 1961 - New Drive-In - Biff Burger Drive-In on Wards Road has opened for business in Lynchburg. New facility features ultra-modern equipment which includes radar range, infra-red broiler and other electronic equipment. Cost of drive-in was $100,000. Jim Blaylock, manager, said firm expects to employ 20 people by early summer. Lynchburg Biff Burger is the seventh drive-in built in this area by the Roanoke chain.
John Lair
1962-08-16 High's Ice Cream
August 16, 1962 - View of High's Ice Cream shop at Fort Hill Village.
Jimmy Ripley
1962-08-16 High's Ice Cream
Aug. 16, 1962 - Interior view of the High's Ice Cream Store.
Jimmy Ripley
1962-11-04 Colonial Lounge
November 4, 1962 - An interior view of the Colonial Lounge Restaurant which will open in the Langhorne Road Shopping Center around Dec. 1.
John Lair
1962-11-18 Pastry Shop
Nov. 18, 1962 - Mr. and Mrs. Dennis McLaughlin ready birthday cake in Pastry Shop at 610 Fifth St.
John Lake
1963-05-20 Kenny's
May 20, 1963 - Exterior view of Kenny's Americana Restaurant & Lounge at Fort Hill Village.
Jimmy Ripley
1963-10-23 Lendy's Madison Heights
Oct. 23, 1963 - Outside view shows distinctive circular shape of new Lendy's Restaurant in Madison Heights. (Building is now a La Carreta Mexican restaurant, but there is a KFC right next door.)
Jimmy Ripley
1963-10-27 Lendy's
Nov. 27, 1963 - Interior view of the new Lendy's restaurant.
Jimmy Ripley
1964-09-27-Dairy Queen
Sep. 27, 1964 - New Dairy Queen - Lynchburg's second Dairy Queen drive-in has been opened at 3501 Campbell Ave. by Grady H. and Vernon W. Wright, owners of second store at 2915 Fort Ave. New, facility covering 1,144 square feet, was erected at a cost of approximately $75,000. Parking is provided for 40 vehicles. (The building, heavily modified, is still there and is host to a Philly Subs and Wings.)
Jimmy Ripley
1966-03-06 Jimmy's
March 6, 1966 - Cafeteria Opens - This new cafeteria opened last week as part of Jimmy's Restaurant in Altavista. It is located in the basement of restaurant and, according to owner Jimmy Thomas, will seat 135 persons. It was built at estimated cost of $10,000.
George Smith
1966-10-20 Chatter Box opens
Oct. 20, 1966 - Chatter Box Opens - Malcom E. Wilder, president of Chatter Box, Inc., stands outside new restaurant at 830 Church St. New York Kosher style delicatessen restaurant is located in former Park Lane Hotel. Approximately $40,000 has been spent to renovate entire building of which Chatter Box is on street level with modern office facilities planned in rest of building. Oil paintings by local artists decorate walls in dining room which has plush red carpeting, walnut paneled walls, massive wrought-iron chandeliers and greenstone fireplace.
Fred Knight
1968-05-19 Howard Johnson
May 19, 1968 - Takes Shape - Slanted roof that is uniform for Howard Johnson restaurant-motor lodge establishments over country is visible now on tract between U.S. 29 and U.S. 29-A in Madison Heights. New $2 million facility will accommodate 150 persons in restaurant and have 72 rooms in motor lodge. (Another Howard Johnson restaurant was located at the intersection of Wards Road and Fort Avenue.)
Jimmy Ripley
1968-06-16 Pizza
June 16, 1968 - New Restaurant - This new pizza restaurant located on Fort Avenue across from Fort Hill Village is about half finished. Contractor is S.R. Gay & Co., who is building the restaurant for Logan Rowse at a cost of $32,000. [This became Lynchburg's second Pizza Inn restaurant.]
Jimmy Ripley
1968-10-27 Arby's under construction
Oct. 27, 1968 - Nears Completion - Arby's Beef House, drive-in restaurant at 2500 Memorial Ave., nears completion. Restaurant is being built by 2500 Memorial Ave. Co. Inc. Company consists of John B. Harris and Tom Monahue, of Richmond and Walter A. Garbee Jr. and V. Howard Ford of Lynchburg. Hamont Corp., of Roanoke is general contractor. Estimated construction cost is $60,000.
Jimmy Ripley
1969-02-23 Arby's opens
Feb. 23, 1969 - Drive-In Opens - Sherwin Cook stands in front of new Arby's restaurant at 2500 Memorial Ave. Restaurant, specializing in roast beef sandwiches, has been open for several weeks. Cook is operator of the restaurant. Arby's is a franchised restaurant with drive-ins in 30 states. (Check out that cool Mustang in the parking lot.)
Jimmy Ripley
1970-03-15 Luv'n Oven
March 15, 1970 - New Restaurant - Luv'n Oven, new chicken and seafood carry-out restaurant owned by Richmond-based Shamrock Foods, Inc., opened for business last week at corner of Old Forest and Link Roads. Paul A. McCarthy of Lynchburg is manager. Oven also will cater dinners, parties and picnics for individuals, clubs and groups. Second restaurant will open at 12th and Pierce Streets later this month.
Jimmy Ripley
1970-04-09 Niblick
April 9, 1970 - New Restaurant - The Niblick of Lynchburg, restaurant specializing in steak dinners opened Friday at 6120 Fort Ave. [Today, this is The Crown Sterling.]
Jimmy Ripley
1970-08-02 Buddy's Burger House
Aug. 2, 1970 - New Drive-In - Construction is under way on $75,000 Buddy's Burger House on Timberlake Road. [This building later was home to a La Carreta restaurant, and then a Charlie's Chicken, which now is closed.]
News & Advance archives
1970-08-30 New Lendy's Old Forest Road
Aug. 30, 1970 - New Lendy's - Third Lendy's Restaurant in Lynchburg Metropolitan area is under construction on Old Forest Road. The $80,000 facility is set for opening in November. Restaurant will have limited seating capacity, but will provide parking space for about 60 cars. Twenty-third restaurant in Lendy's chain will be owned by Bill G. Adkins of Madison Heights and Leonard Goldstein of Roanoke, who own outlets on Wards Road and in Seminole Shopping Center in Madison Heights. (Building is now a Subway.)
Jimmy Ripley
1970-09-28 Weenie Stand
Sep. 28, 1970 - Weenie stand opens - Donald W. Gay stands in front of the Lynchburg Weenie Stand, which he opened today at the crack of dawn for business at 201 Alleghany Ave. The Weenie Stand will be open six days a week, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., closing only on Sundays. It will specialize in hot dogs, pit-cooked barbecue, homemade vegetable soup and chili beans.
Jimmy Ripley
1970-12-27 Town and Country
Dec 27, 1970 - Madison Heights dining place under new ownership.
Wyatt Mays
1971-04-04 Buddy's Burger House
April 4, 1971 - Grand Opening - Buddy's Burger House at Timberlake and Laxton roads is holding grand opening through today. Owned by W.R. Dinwiddie of Bedford, the $75,000 facility is third in chain.
photo courtesy of Jimmy Ripley
1971-08-23 Quarto's
Aug. 23, 1971 - Chiseling Thieves Loot Safe - Thomas R. Mack, on the left, proprietor of Quarto's Restaurant at 410 12th St., examines hole in the restaurant's foundation, chiseled by thieves sometime early today. Once inside the basement the thieves made their way upstairs where they picked up a small safe, containing between $700 and $1,500, and carried it out through the basement wall opening.
Wyatt Mays
1972-06-02 Long John Silver's
June 2, 1972 - Seafood Restaurant opens - Participating in the formal opening today of the attractive new Long John Silver's Seafood Shoppe at 2019 Wards Road were, left to right: Ray Brewer, executive vice president of Silver's Enterprises in Lexington, Ky., which has a franchise with Long John Silvers, Inc, also of Lexington; Mayor Frank D. Read, who is cutting a ribbon made up of 50 $1 dollar bills which he will donate to his favorite charities; Greg Ottoway assistant manager of the new "fast service" restaurant and Michael Ray, manager.
Fred Knight photo
1972-07-17 Fass Brothers Fish House
July 17, 1972 - An exterior view of new Fass Bros. Fish House on Old Forest Road.
Aubrey Wiley
1972-10-02 Quickburger
Oct. 2, 1972 - Quickburger fire - The basement of the Quickburger at 1808 Main St. and its stock were heavily damaged by an early morning fire of undetermined origin. City firefighters spent more than an hour and a half at the scene hosing down the persistent flames. Monetary extent of the damage was not estimated.
Jimmy Ripley
1973-09-03 Gaslight
Sep. 3, 1973 - The Gaslight, an attractive new restaurant featuring steaks and seafood, opened today at 9000 Timberlake Road. Standing in front of the building, which is leased, are the restaurant owners, Charles ( Chuck) Heckler and Mrs. Irving Wolovsky. The restaurant, which has 25 employees, has a seating capacity of 125 persons. The interior has an attractive orange and black decor and completely modern equipment. The new restaurant is the first to open in the new Timbrook Plaza Shopping Center.
Jimmy Ripley
1973-10-28 Aberdeen Barn
Oct. 28, 1973 - New Restaurant - Earl Flinn is part owner and manager of Aberdeen Barn at 4000 Murray Place, which opened last week. Based in Charlottesville, local franchise is ninth in state. Restaurant, basically beef house with selected seafood, cost about $165,000 and seats 186 persons in five dining rooms.
George Smith
1973-11-08 Peddler Steak House
Nov. 8, 1973 - New Restaurant -M.E. (Ed) Lewis, left, manager of the new Peddler Steak House on Old Graves Mill Road, and Bryan W. Wood, developer and part-owner, stand in front of the restaurant.
Jimmy Ripley
1974-11-10 Red Ox Opening
November 10, 1974 - Red Ox Opening Set - Red Ox Restaurant and Lounge, 2819 Candler's Mountain Road, is scheduled to have its grand opening Friday. City's newest restaurant seats 118 persons in dining room and 72 in lounge. Building and equipment cost an estimated $395,000 and is owned by a group of Lynchburg businessmen. Facility will specialize in steaks and seafood. George D. Hudak, above, is manager. Restaurant, located just off Rt. 29 south, will be open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Fewd Knight
1973-12-02 King's Grant
Dec. 2, 1973 - Grand Opening - King's Grant Restaurant & Lounge at 3011 Memorial Ave. completes its grand opening today. Establishment, owned by Lynchburg Supper Clubs, Inc., opened recently after extensive remodeling to the building.
George Smith
1975-05-04 Jeb's
May 4, 1975 - Restaurant opens - Jeb's Restaurant, located at 2525 Fort Ave., opened last week in remodeled fast food chain outlet. Restaurant is owned by James E. Blaylock, who has about 20 years experience in the food industry.
Wyatt Mays
1976-02-18 Peking-American Restaurant
Feb. 18, 1976 - New Restaurant Opens - Head Chef Fai Ng and Mrs. Henry S. Kao greet diners at the new Peking-American Restaurant in Fort Hill Village, which held its grand opening Sunday.
Fred Knight
1976-06-24 Wiener King
June 24, 1976 - New Restaurant - Wiener King restaurant on Rt. 29 North is having grand opening Friday and Saturday. Owned by Fast Food Corp. of Lynchburg, restaurant is one of six in area. Facility has seating capacity for 60 persons and cost about $125,000 to construct.
Jimmy Ripley
1976-08-29 Ground Round
Aug. 29, 1976 - New Restaurant - "The Ground Round" an affiliate of Howard Johnson's recently opened at 2819 Candler's Mountain Road. Owned and operated by Markham V. Lewis and son, Van, pictured above, restaurant offers a variety of family food.
Fred Knight
1977-01-30 Le Chateau Great Steaks
January 30, 1977 - New Restaurant to open - Bob Hicks - manager - stands in front of new restaurant, Le Chateau Great Steaks, which will open for business Tuesday. Restaurant, at 7118 Timberlake Rd., will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with dinner beginning at 5. Rustic contemporary decor extends throughout the dining and lounge areas. [Today, this is Jade Palace.]
Jimmy Ripley
1977-03-23 Portsmouth Fish Co
March 23, 1977 - Mrs. Elton O'Bier and son, Leroy, weigh fish head at Portsmouth Fish Co. The O'Biers operate the fish company, which has moved to 410 Birch St.
Aubrey Wiley
1978-12-03 The Sweet Life
Dec. 3, 1978 - Candy and Gift Shop - The Sweet Life, located at 10503 Timberlake Road, is open for business. Store features candy from Sweden, Germany, Columbia, France and England, as well as domestic brands. Rosemary Veronon is store owner.
Wyatt Mays
1979-03-09 Myrt's Hot Dogs
March 9, 1979 - Myrt's Hot Dogs, with locations in Madison Heights and on Candlers Mountain Road, has changed name from Wiener King Restaurants and will remain under the ownership of Calvin Adams, who owned the Wiener King franchise.
Wyatt Mays
1979-07-29 Taco Rey
July 29, 1979 - Restaurant Opens - Recently-opened Taco Rey restaurant forms a background for Mrs. Beverly Lowry, owner, and her husband, Charles, Houston attorney who plans to move to Lynchburg. Lowrys hope to build chain of Mexican-style fast food restaurants in area.
George Smith
1980-05-27 Pepper's
May 27, 1980 - Customers at Pepper's gather for happy hour Friday afternoon.
Suzanne Corber
1980-07-22 J. Ruggles
Steve Goff is the manager of J. Ruggles, at 2905 Memorial Ave., formerly the Branding Iron Steak House.
News & Advance archives
1980-11-02 Texas Inn counter
Nov. 2, 1980 - The lunch crowd at the Texas Inn concentrates on eating, rather than talking, as opposed to nighthawks.
Fred Knight photo
1982-11-11 Country Kitchen
Nov. 11, 1982 - Barbara Simmons pours coffee for George Phillips and Leonard Cowart at Country Kitchen on Lakeside Drive.
Jimmy Ripley
1984-03-24 Mary Jane's
March 24, 1989 - A group of regulars at Mary Jane's Cafe showed up on a recent Friday afternoon to enjoy the fellowship.
Lynn Hey
1985 Fisher's Restaurant
The exterior of Fisher's Restaurant in Bedford is seen in this file photo from 1985. The restaurant reopened 2014 after an almost 20-year absence.
News & Advance file photo
1987-01-06 Repast
Jan. 6, 1987 - Repast at St. Paul's - Customers seated at tables at restaurant on Church St.
Jimmy Ripley
1989-04-02 Ginger's Restaurant
April 2, 1989 - Ginger Webber runs a tight ship as sign behind the counter at Ginger's Restaurant on 12th Street indicates.
Lynn Hey
1990-07-22 Peaks of Otter Lodge
July 22, 1990 - Customers line up at the Sunday Country Buffet at the Peaks of Otter Lodge and restaurant.
Mark L. Thompson
1991-01-23 New London cooks
Jan. 23, 1991 - Cooks at the New London Steak House are, from left, James Trent, the owner's son and chief cook Keith Hartman, and John Turner. The restaurant is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019.
John McCormick
1991-07-18 Avenue Ribs
July 18, 1991 - Avenue Ribs and More - Shannon Mays in the restaurant of her recently opened night spot, Avenue Ribs and More, where the menu features ribs, steak, chicken and seafood. The restaurant was on Bedford Avenue in the site formerly occupied by Jim McQuade Pontiac.
John McCormick
1993-06-02 Morrison's
June 2, 1992 - Morrison's Cafeteria - Steam rises from the serving trays at Morrison's in River Ridge mall as Kym Sykes adds another pan and Karon Kee serves a customer.
Doug Koontz
1993-06-02 Old Country Buffet
June 2, 1993 - Sam Provenza, manager of Old Country Buffet at Candlers Station, carves roast beef for a patron.
Doug Koontz
1993-12-08 Peaklands
Dec. 8, 1993 - Chefs Adrian Hill and Linda Barclay prepare New Zealand favorites and traditional American fare at Peakland's, a restaurant which opened in September at the Village Court Shopping Center.
John McCormick
2008-06-02 Toy Town
June 2, 2008 - Rufus Rucker smokes ribs and pork shoulder outside Toy Town Soul Food on Amherst Highway. Rucker opened the restaurant in the building where his grandparents used to run a county store. Toy Town has since closed, and Rucker now is the chef at Fifth and Federal Station in Lynchburg.
News & Advance file photo/Jill Nance
2008-12-03 Meriwether's
Dec. 3, 2008 - Meriwether's in Lynchburg was set to close in January 2009. Its sister restaurant, Isabella's moved to the Meriwether's location in the Boonsboro shopping center.
Kim Raff/The News & Advance
2012-03-14 Jumbo's Restaurant
Wayne Campbell (left) serves lunch to Larry Randal at Jumbo's Family Restaurant in Lynchburg, March 14, 2012.
Parker Michels-Boyce/The News & Advance
2012-09-23 Jumbo's Restaurant
Ryan Johnson serves longtime regular customer Wayne Greene at Jumbo's Family Restaurant in Lynchburg, September 23, 2012. Patrons packed the dining room, as they normally do on Sundays, on the restaurant's last day of business yesterday. "I love Jumbo's food," said Greene, "I've been satisfied with everything I got here. I'll be going back to Colonial when they take over there."
Parker Michels-Boyce/The News & Advance
