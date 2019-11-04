Lynchburg residents who cast their votes at First Presbyterian Church will be directed around a funeral Tuesday morning and early afternoon. The polling location, in Lynchburg’s Ward I at 1215 VES Road, is scheduled for a funeral service, according to a news release from the city.
The polling station will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. like any other, but traffic will be directed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make sure both functions run smoothly.
GLTC will be offering free bus rides for fixed route trips all day so voters can get to and from their polling station. Route details can be found on GLTC’s website.
