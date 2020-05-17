Money to provide aid during the pandemic has been tight for many area nonprofits and agencies, but they're still finding donors and help to keep people afloat.
Certain restrictions will be loosened in Central Virginia starting this weekend as per Gov. Ralph Northam's guidelines, but plenty of people are still bearing the burden of unemployment or underemployment. According to information from the Central Virginia Workforce Development Board, 9,659 residents in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties applied for weekly unemployment benefits the week of May 9.
That's translated to more residents in need of support services during the pandemic.
Park View Community Mission's self-service pantry saw an increase of about 150 families in April from its average of 700 families per month, and spokesperson Earl Larkin said that hasn't changed much — though Park View has changed the pantry service over to pre-packaged food boxes now for health and safety reasons.
Where the Lynchburg nonprofit has seen another surge in need is for its Food for Thought program, which provides a weekend's worth of nutritional food for students who are food insecure. Larkin said the program distributed 1,030 bags between January and March, then 5,278 bags in April alone, working alongside Lynchburg City Schools' Friday meal delivery service.
Since Food for Thought relies heavily on donations, Larkin said it's been spread thinnest and was facing two weeks' supply of certain snack foods. Food drives and the Stamp Out Hunger program with USPS helped keep Park View's programs supplied but have dried up amid the pandemic.
The heaviest hit during the pandemic at Lynchburg-based nonprofit HumanKind has been its Ways to Work program, which helps facilitate car loans for working people and provides them with support services. Lynchburg site manager Anna Jones said between more than 170 people in the program, she's seen a spectrum of impacts: some who have recovered from COVID-19, some who are still at work, some who have lost hours and some who have been furloughed.
She said the program's clients have largely been able to keep up with the loans, but HumanKind has given more direct financial assistance during the pandemic, thanks to local donations. Ways to Work clients have been in almost constant contact, Jones said, and together they've navigated through benefit programs like unemployment or SNAP that some hadn't been eligible for prior to the coronavirus' impacts.
The United Way of Central Virginia and the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation teamed up to amass donations earmarked for COVID-19 relief and distribute them to local nonprofits in need of a little extra operating cash. The first round of donations were announced to recipients Friday.
Bill Varner, president and CEO of United Way of Central Virginia, said its staff and directors see this as the first of three stages of recovery from COVID-19's economic downturn — one that focuses on people's immediate needs. In the first round of around 40 funding applications, which were due by May 8, Varner said there were a large number related to food, clothing or child care.
“I think our recovery from this is going to be measured in years, not in months or weeks, and so we would like to continue to maintain some sort of reserve that will help through that long-term period as well,” he said.
Varner said there was about twice as many applications for money as there was funding, and representatives of both United Way and the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation sat down earlier this week to determine how much money would be granted to which nonprofits.
Varner said 20 organizations received portions of $40,000 total funding in this round, while another $60,000 was sent to United Way of Central Virginia partner agencies aiding people impacted by COVID-19.
Larkin said Park View received $2,000 from the COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund, and additionally welcomed new volunteers recruited through United Way with separate earmarked donations. HumanKind was not approved for relief funds, according to Ashleigh Karol, its director of communications. She said the nonprofit is working to fundraise through multiple channels.
