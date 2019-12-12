Winter Weather Advisory 2019-12-03

This graphic from the National Weather Service shows areas in purple that will be under the winter weather advisory.

 National Weather Service

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Lynchburg area from midnight tonight until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Freezing rain with up to two-tenths of an inch of total ice accumulation is expected.

"Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Some power outages will be possible," the weather service said in its advisory.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 31 degrees tonight and rise to 41 degrees Friday. Rain is forecast to continue through Friday and into Saturday.

From the archives: A look back at snowfalls in the Lynchburg area

There's no snow in the forecast yet, but if you'd like to take a trip down memory lane, check out these photos from snowfalls past.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments