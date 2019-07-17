Rising seventh grader Derrian Womack pounded on a blue gallon bucket with drum sticks as he walked with his fellow Freedom School scholars, leaders and community members down Rivermont Avenue toward downtown Wednesday.
"Stop the gun violence! Stop! Stop! Stop the gun violence!" Derrian chanted while drumming to the beat of the chant.
Derrian marched down Rivermont Avenue from Randolph College with about 50 people as part of a National Day of Social Action, which had a theme of "Protect Children, Not Guns."
"The Freedom School program focuses on equipping our kids to be able to believe that they can make a difference with hope, education and action. The National Day of Social Action is the execution point where we take it from what we've been reading and talking about to what we can actually do," said Nick George, a founder of The Listening.
The Listening is a local nonprofit with a mission to "engage, change and save lives with the performing arts through community engagement and youth mentoring" that started Lynchburg's Freedom School.
Freedom Schools originally grew out of the civil rights movement and were temporary alternative free schools for black students with a purpose of achieving social, political and economic equality. A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit has been recreating the schools as summer programs to encourage literacy and student empowerment.
About 50 Lynchburg middle schoolers registered to participate in the city's first-ever Freedom School at Randolph College, which started in mid June and ends July 26.
Some marchers held posters that said "I'm cute. Don't shoot," "Classes not caskets. Books not bullets" and more.
As the group made its way down the street, cars honked every so often to demonstrate support causing the group to cheer.
George said this year's National Day of Social Action theme of protecting children from gun violence is relevant to Lynchburg as several community members have been affected by gun violence.
"I believe this is the beginning of something. I think it's very likely some of these scholars will end up being the next wave of creative activists," George said.
Lynchburg's Freedom School was one of more than 180 programs across 28 states to participate in the National Day of Social Action.
The program's site coordinator, Rox Cruz, said the scholars "absolutely embraced" Wednesday's march.
"The second most common fear in kids right now is that they're going to get shot. ... I think they need to speak up on the things that they're scared of and the things that are affecting them," Cruz said. "To give them the power to speak out about something that is petrifying to them instead of just avoiding the issue or ignoring the issue, I think is really just empowering."
Cruz said it was "really cool" to see the scholars be "empowered" during the march because it's something the program leaders have been trying to teach them since the program started in mid June.
"More than anything, I want them to recognize their worth in all of us, and I think that a big part of them recognizing their worth is seeing worth in their voice and in their opinion," Cruz said.
Derrian said he enjoyed the cheers and chants the group shouted during the march because "it's empowering, and it speaks the truth."
Derrian said the "stop the gun violence" chant resonated with him most because "kids were not meant to be killed; they were meant to have fun."
Rising eighth grader Dexter Harris said Wednesday's march was powerful and "is changing the way people look at" gun violence.
Dexter, 13, said the program has taught him "how to make a change in the world and in your heart."
In the afternoon, the program hosted a panel of community members to discuss education and community topics such as bullying, gun violence, a vision for Lynchburg and more.
Before starting with the Q&A, Lynchburg native and Moms Demand Action member Brenda Moss shared how her son died as a result of gun violence in 2014.
"What you all did today was a movement. Don't make it a moment, make it a movement," Moss said to the scholars about the march Wednesday morning.