Lynchburg's first-ever Freedom School ended Friday with several participants wanting to return next summer.
Smith Memorial Hall at Randolph College was quiet around 8:30 a.m. Friday as middle schoolers sat in groups talking to each other and waiting for the day's activities to start.
Within 30 minutes, the hall's atmosphere drastically changed as more than 25 scholars participated in harambe, a unique part of the Freedom School that includes dancing, singing and chanting in unison.
While some students were more timid in their participation, others — such as rising eighth grader Ronald Black — weren't afraid to show off their moves.
"I feel kind of sad, happy and hyped. I'm sad because it's the last day, but I'm kind of happy because I'm ready to read when I get back to school. I'm kind of hyped because of this morning," Ronald, 13, said.
Freedom Schools stemmed from the civil rights movement of the 1960s as temporary alternative free schools for black students with a purpose of achieving social, political and economic equality. A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit has been recreating the schools as summer programs to encourage literacy and student empowerment.
The Listening, a local nonprofit with a mission to "engage, change and save lives with the performing arts through community engagement and youth mentoring," started Lynchburg's first Freedom School this summer.
"I feel like I have some bragging rights to be a part of a movement that began in 1964 down in Mississippi that grew out of seeing a need, addressing that need and then serving and acting upon what needed to be done. I feel like I am carrying a legacy that has been set, and I want to continue to do this in every capacity of my life," said Dominique Nelson, a servant leader intern and student at Liberty University.
Although 50 Lynchburg middle school students were registered for the free summer program, the program's project director, Brian Farrow, said the program saw a steady 25 to 27 scholars attend each day because some had vacation or summer school.
Farrow said the six-week program was fantastic, and the scholars, servant leader interns (SLIs) — who are college students or college graduates — and the leaders of the program have become a family.
"I really believe the kids coming in didn't really have a true understanding of what it was all about, but by week three you could really see a change with the kids and you could see a change also of our SLIs engaging and connecting with the kids," Farrow said. "It was so amazing to see the kids look and feel excited about what they were doing."
After harambe, the servant leader interns and scholars recognized scholars for certain actions such as helping each other clean up after an activity or being engaged in lessons.
Nick George, a founder of The Listening, then read a book aloud to the scholars before they broke into groups and went to different areas on campus for reading classes.
Ronald said he wanted to participate in the Freedom School to increase his reading skills and make friends.
"I think it helped a lot because I used to stutter when I read, but now I don't let my stutter get in the way that much," Ronald said.
Several scholars said their reading skills have become better since the program started six weeks ago.
Rising eighth grader Faelyn Moats said the Freedom School made her realize "reading is kind of fun" and stories "actually mean something."
Nelson has enjoyed "going through the books" most because some of the authors' "situations relate so closely to what I've experienced as a black female and what a lot of our African American students have seen and felt before."
"We're given examples via text about how to handle these situations, and the fact that we're not alone in these situations," Nelson said.
Many scholars said the program also helped with their confidence and felt empowered.
Faelyn, 13, said her self esteem "wasn't really high" before her first day at the Freedom School in mid-June, but since then, she's "learned it doesn't really matter what other people think, it just matters how I feel."
"My parents have said I have [changed] a lot, but I still feel like myself," Faelyn said. "I've learned that I can fit in with everybody. We're all just humans."
For rising seventh grader Malakai Pannell, 12, the program "made me care about others and not myself, and it made me feel better about myself."
Rising ninth grader Marquis Hicks and rising eighth grader Kayden Johnson both said the Freedom School provided a safe environment for scholars to express themselves.
"After being able to get used to everything, I was able to open up to everybody and talk about some things I don't really like talking about. It has been for the better because I got to know people here, and I've made a lot of friends," Kayden, 13, said. "At least now I know there are other people I can talk to."