Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Bedford Elementary School parking lot at 806 Tiger Trail in Bedford, the county sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.
In collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health, Bedford County is providing free COVID-19 testing to the community.
Tests are available on a first come, first served basis for adults and children age 10 and up. No insurance or appointments are needed.
Anyone coming to get tested is asked to wear a mask, maintain social distancing of six feet apart, alert the health care provider on site if one has any known symptoms of COVID-19 and adhere to traffic flow directions. Registration forms will be available on site.
