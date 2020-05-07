The Lynchburg City School Board approved filling four administrative positions at its meeting Thursday.
Lora Sellers will be the division’s new director of personnel, effective July 1. According to a release from the division, Sellers has experience in the field of human resources.
Janenne Daniels-Bosher will be the new director of special education, effective May 8. Daniels-Bosher has served the Lynchburg City Schools special education community since 2012.
Rose Flaugher was named principal of E.C. Glass High School, effective July 1. Flaugher has been the school’s associate principal since 2014, and replaces outgoing principal Jeffrey Garrett.
Ty Gafford will be the principal of Perrymont Elementary School, effective July 1. Gafford has served as principal and assistant principal at Altavista Combined School in Campbell County for 14 years and previously taught in LCS for 11 years.
