The former La Carreta building at 8004 Timberlake Road, near the Putt-Putt Fun Center, is being demolished this week.

The circa-1970 octagon-shaped building is owned by Keith Childress, who has decided to demolish it to make way for a possible new tenant who can rebuild on the property.

He said the demolition will be complete within a week.

Childress said he is not selling the two-acre property but is looking for a national tenant to build a full-service restaurant or possibly something like a CVS Pharmacy or Walgreens.

The property was first used as a Buddy's Burger House, a drive-in, in the 1970s.

La Carreta left the space in 2014 when it opened a newly-built location less than one-half mile up the road.

Charlie's Chicken later opened in the building but closed about three years ago, Childress said.

He said the property is an attractive piece of real estate as the Timberlake Road area grows. 

Next door a mixed-use development is going up on 50 acres. Plans for the site, called Midtown and the Lofts at Midtown, include a 300-unit apartment complex with a Sheetz, car wash and other retail.

