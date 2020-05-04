Chris Jones pulled his car around the curb outside the Liberty University Natatorium on Monday afternoon. His Jeep was one of the last cars to make it through the long line that snaked down Liberty Mountain Drive.
Jones, before exiting the processional, shared a simple message with the man who for so long has been the face of the Lynchburg Hillcats, Ronnie Roberts.
“That I love him,” Jones responded when asked what he told Roberts during a unique “drive-by” event Monday.
After years of working together at City Stadium, Jones, president of the Lynchburg Hillcats, sent Roberts off with that succinct and powerful phrase. Roberts, who spent nearly three decades as an employee with and general manager of the Hillcats, left Lynchburg on Monday afternoon, bound for his new home in North Carolina.
The 70-year-old who still refuses to slow down much, is moving in with family in the Durham area and will receive around-the-clock care from family and hospice workers as he battles cancer.
Roberts was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008, which has since spread to his bones and organs.
“You can’t put into words what he means,” said Jones, who wiped a tear off his face before heading off.
But Jones, and hundreds of others, tried as best they could to tell Roberts — who also was a former player and has been inducted into his high school (Northern High in Durham, North Carolina) and college (Methodist University) halls of fame — how appreciated he is.
For more than two hours Monday, fans, former and current Hillcats employees, friends and others inched their way through the sendoff line. The drive-by goodbye looked more like an unconventional drive-thru, everyone wanting to spend just a few seconds or minutes with the man of the afternoon.
Some stayed in their vehicles and offered well wishes for a few seconds before giving up their spot to the next driver. Others put their cars in park and got out to speak with the man described as a Lynchburg legend.
Still others parked in the lots nearby and waited their turn for walk-up service.
Roberts said he couldn’t have asked for a better farewell from the city he’s called home for nearly 30 years, which brought him fans and friends aplenty as well as his fiancée, Renee Biache.
“I feel very loved and I feel very appreciated,” he said. "To find out I did make a difference in some people’s lives, it’s very rewarding.”
Asked before the event what he was expecting for the afternoon, Roberts said he wasn’t quite sure what he’d actually see. Could be five or ten people, he surmised.
Try multiplying that by at least 30.
“It is unbelievable,” said Jeanine Craig, one of Roberts’ sisters who was in town for the event. “I knew he was loved here in this town. But this is amazing.”
Others weren’t so surprised.
Terry Falwell, who previously was a part owner and board member with the Hillcats, knew he’d see the Lynchburg community turn out in droves. He came up with the idea for the sendoff upon hearing Roberts would be moving out of state and put the plan in motion.
“Ronnie said, ‘You think that many people are going to come?’ And I just said, ‘You just wait and see,’” Falwell explained.
A post announcing the event circulated around Facebook quickly over the last couple days. And well-wishers responded in both simple and extravagant ways.
There were balloons, a custom-made and signed Hillcats wooden art piece, and signs galore. Members of the fire department stopped by in an SUV and others sounded the siren and flashed lights as they drove a department truck by.
Others simply said they’re thinking about him or laughed at the memories of Roberts’ antics.
Forever the entertainer, Roberts will always be known for his rain-delay tarp slides, fans and employees said Monday.
Kestrel Kerl, who worked with Roberts for three years as the Hillcats’ director of fan engagement, remembers a time he popped up from his iconic act and briefly mentioned hurting a rib. That injury, she said, didn’t slow him down one bit the rest of the night.
Lincoln Evans, another former Hillcats employee, said Roberts’ effort on game days was unmatched. He’d walk the equivalent of several miles around the stadium on July 4, for example, just to ensure the park was spotless for the capacity crowd expected.
“A lot of people have given that place their all,” Kerl said of the Hillcats organization, “but he’s next level. He’s the person you aspire to have their work ethic.”
Roberts would do the less-than-glamorous jobs regularly, like cleaning bathrooms or other messes around the stadium, oftentimes amid the months he underwent treatment for his cancer.
“The job helped me live as normal a life as possible,” he said.
Roberts, Falwell said, will “do anything in the world for you.”
“Anything you needed — you name it — he’ll be there,” Falwell added.
Roberts’ level of passion for people in Lynchburg has been unmatched, Jones said. Most often, that dedication took the form of doing all the odd jobs around the park so fans could just enjoy taking in a ballgame.
Other times, he’d be the motivator for the staff, singing a song, “I wish it were the first night of a homestand,” on the nights when the hours seemed to drag on.
“He cares more about this city and more about this team than I could ever hope anybody could,” Jones said.
Roberts explained Monday if he were healthy, he doesn’t doubt he’d still be acting as general manager for the ’Cats. So it’s no surprise, then, that he doesn’t plan to stay confined to a bed in his new North Carolina home.
He wants to be as active as possible and spend time with his family, and still plans to make the 100-mile trip back to Lynchburg every once in a while.
Roberts, as he continues to fight the disease that has taken some of his physical strength, wants to be an inspiration for the people he’s served for decades. An inspiration, he said, to take on each day with renewed courage and say, “You’re not gonna get me down today, cancer.”
Cancer certainly didn’t pull him down Monday. At the end of the afternoon’s event, after the last car had left Liberty Mountain Drive, Roberts was asked, “Aren’t you tired? You’ve been out here over two hours.”
He was somewhat surprised by the question, and said neither the time nor the warm weather even crossed his mind as friends drove past him.
“I said, ‘I didn’t even know it was two hours.’ I’ve been rejuvenated, really, and it’s made me feel really good,” Roberts said of his special sendoff. “It was just really a special day, and I couldn’t have asked for it to be any better.”
