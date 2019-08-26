A former Heritage High School volleyball coach has been found not guilty of having an inappropriate relationship with a student athlete 10 years ago in what amounted to a she-said-she-said trial on Monday.
Kelly Marylyn Bryant had been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child as a custodian in February after a woman came forward with allegations against Bryant from the woman's high school years.
According to court documents, the incident happened in April 2009.
Bryant was varsity volleyball coach at Heritage for 18 years until she retired from the position in 2017.
This has been a breaking news update. Check back later for more details.