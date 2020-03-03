A former instructional assistant at Amherst County High School has been charged with one count of cruelty and injuries to children, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.
Carla Campbell, 40, of Amherst, was taken into custody Saturday in connection with what authorities allege was an assault on a student that occurred on school property on Nov. 26, 2018.
Campbell was released on an unsecured bond, according to jail records. She could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Authorities said they began investigating on Feb. 3 after the sheriff’s office was made aware of the incident.
According to school officials, Campbell was employed at the school system between January 2016 and November 2018. It is unclear if she was terminated or voluntarily resigned from her position.
“Amherst County Public Schools took all necessary and appropriate actions in this case, in accordance with policy and regulations,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said in a statement. The school system declined to provide further details.
The charge is a Class 6 felony. If convicted, Campbell could face up to five years in prison. Her attorney advisement hearing is scheduled for March 11 in Amherst Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
